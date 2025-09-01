Taking place from 15–17 September, the event is held under the Patronage of His Highness Prince Dr. Faisal Bin Abdulaziz Bin Ayyaf, Mayor of Riyadh Region and Chairman of the Board of Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia’s $1 trillion investment pipeline is reshaping its urban and economic landscape and Global Infrastructure Expo returns to Riyadh to connect the people and solutions driving this transformation (Source: Knight Frank). Taking place from 15-17 September 2025 at Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center (RICEC), the event is held under the Patronage of His Highness Prince Dr. Faisal Bin Abdulaziz Bin Ayyaf, Mayor of Riyadh Region and Chairman of the Board of Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center (RIPC), with RIPC also serving as a Strategic Partner.

Now in its fourth edition, Global Infrastructure Expo serves as a gateway to high-level partnerships, business networking and thought leadership. The event is co-located with Smart Cities Saudi Expo.

Spanning 25,000 sqm, the exhibition will feature more than 300 exhibitors from over 25 countries, including Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, China, Egypt, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, Poland and the USA. Leading brands from across the world will showcase advancements in urban connectivity, digital infrastructure, power plant systems and telecommunications. With over 15,000 expected attendees from across the public and private sectors, including mega project owners, rail and transportation planners and engineers among others, the event provides a space for knowledge exchange, technology demonstration and direct engagement with government and private sector stakeholders.

“Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure ambitions are setting new international benchmarks, with projects that not only meet domestic needs but also position the Kingdom as a hub for international trade and investment. Global Infrastructure Expo (formerly Saudi Infrastructure Expo) is a meeting point for serious buyers and brands looking to contribute to this transformation, enabling strategic partnerships to take shape and bring progressive solutions to the market,” said Muhammed Kazi, Senior Vice President, dmg events. “In alignment with Vision 2030, the event underscores our commitment to enabling the connections and insights that will enhance the Kingdom’s infrastructure future."

Exhibitors and market evolution

As a response to the industry’s needs, driven by mega and giga projects, urbanization and the integration of advanced technologies, the exhibition brings together a mix of local and international companies across key sectors. Local companies, including Al Ayuni, a Saudi Arabian contractor driving national infrastructure; Saudi Arabian Amiantit, one of the leading companies in the manufacturing of pipes and tanks; UNIMAC, a specialist in heavy civil works; Saudi Binladin Group, one of the top construction conglomerates in the Kingdom; and SAJCO, a veteran infrastructure contractor, will showcase their contributions to national projects, supporting infrastructure targets across urban, transport and utility networks.

Highlighting the company’s role in this national drive, Eng. Youssef Abdullah Al-Mutlaq, CEO, Al-Ayuni Holding Group, said: “We believe that infrastructure is not just about projects, but an investment in people, economy, and the future we all aspire to. We confidently march towards achieving smart infrastructure that inspires and serves future generations.”

International exhibitors such as Maccaferri, known for engineering solutions in civil, geotechnical and environmental sectors; Nemetschek Group, a leading provider of software for the architecture, engineering and construction industries; Western Bainoona Group, a leading company in roads and infrastructure projects; and Rashmi Metaliks Limited, a premier steel manufacturing company, will bring advanced technologies and global expertise to the local market.

High-impact sessions at Global Infrastructure Forum and Infra360

A central feature of the event, Global Infrastructure Forum, co-organized with Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center, is designed to address the industry’s most pressing challenges and opportunities. Running under the theme Scaling Ambition. Executing Vision. Enabling Growth, the forum will ignite discussions that will shape the future of infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and translate Vision 2030’s objectives into actionable infrastructure strategies.

Key sessions will cover topics such as harnessing AI and digital technologies for smarter infrastructure, innovative financing models and public-private collaboration, integrated infrastructure planning and building resilience while balancing development with sustainability. The forum will be headlined by prominent industry leaders, including Engr Fahad Suliman Albadah, CEO, Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center; Harpreet Hanjra, Infrastructure, Mobility & Utilities Director, The Royal Commission for AlUla; Bader Muhammed Altamimi, VP of Planning, Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center; and Sasha Sud, Senior Director Smart Cities, AtkinsRéalis, among others.

Complementing the forum, Infra360 will offer a series of focused technical talks, product demonstrations and interactive sessions designed for industry practitioners. These sessions will give engineers, planners and contractors a chance to engage directly with technology providers, explore case studies and gain hands-on insights into solutions that can be implemented immediately in ongoing projects.

Global Infrastructure Expo is co-located with Saudi Smart Cities Expo.

About Global Infrastructure Expo

Global Infrastructure Expo (formerly Saudi Infrastructure Expo) is the only event covering the full spectrum of infrastructure innovation and growth in the region. Focusing on three key industry pillars, transportation, utilities and smart technology, Global Infrastructure Expo takes place at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre from 15 – 17 September 2025.

Co-located with the infrastructure exhibitions’ series, Smart Cities Saudi Expo is poised to complement the nation's urban development strategies by showcasing innovative and intelligent solutions for smart city development.

The events together encompass the entire spectrum of products, services and technology within the infrastructure and smart cities sectors, ensuring convenient access for key buyers attending the event.

About dmg events

dmg events is a leading organizer of face-to-face events and publisher of trade magazines and information services. We aim to create dynamic marketplaces that connect businesses with the right communities, accelerating their growth in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.

With a presence in over 25 countries and organizing more than 115 events each year, dmg events is a global leader in the industry. Attracting over 650,000 attendees and delegates annually, we organize events in the construction, hospitality, interiors & design, energy, coatings, entertainment and transportation sectors.

To better serve our customers, dmg events has offices in 10 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada and Singapore. By being on the ground, we can better understand market needs and nurture relationships to create unforgettable experiences for our attendees.

Our flagship events include Big 5 Global, The Hotel Show, INDEX, ADIPEC and Gastech. For more information, visit www.dmgevents.com. Founded in 1989, dmg events is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc DMGT, www.dmgt.co.uk