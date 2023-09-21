International healthcare industry leaders and key experts to share their valuable insights in the event

TFT Watchlist Top Healthcare Professionals Summit and Awards to kick off the second edition of TFT Watchlist on 23 September 2023 at Bristol Hotel, Deira, Dubai

Dubai, UAE: The Filipino Times (TFT) Watchlist Summit and Awards, organized by New Perspective Media (NPM) Group, will gather leading industry speakers in the healthcare industry on 23 September 2023 at Bristol Hotel, Deira, Dubai, to ignite knowledge exchange and catalyse transformative discussions.

It will also welcome top Philippine officials in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) including H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE and Hon. Renato N. Dueñas, Jr., the Consul General of Dubai and Northern Emirates, who will both give their remarks during the two-part program.

“While we take immense pride in Filipinos as one of the world’s leading healthcare professionals, this is also a challenge to our countrymen to always maintain the highest of standards wherever they are,” Ambassador Ver said.

“TFT’s report reveals that six out of every ten nurses in the GCC are Filipinos,” the ambassador added.

“This well-earned trust and confidence for Filipino nurses in this region is an encouragement and an impetus for all Filipinos to always maintain their competitive edge by continuously honing their expertise, and by being dedicated to their chosen profession.”

“To the esteemed awardees of The Filipino Times' Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East, on behalf of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and Northern Emirates, I extend our warmest congratulations,” Consul General Dueñas said.

“Your healthcare sector achievements underscore the Filipino spirit's unparalleled dedication, skill, and resilience,” he added.

"You have not only upheld the prestige of our homeland on foreign shores but have also brought healing, care, and compassion to countless individuals. With immense pride, we celebrate your contributions, reinforcing the invaluable role Filipinos play in global health and well-being. Mabuhay kayo, and may your passion and dedication continue to inspire us all.”

The Summit will host three panel discussions, each focusing on pivotal topics that are reshaping the healthcare landscape in the Middle East.

The panelists in the first panel, "Enhancing Healthcare through Artificial Intelligence: Empowering Solutions for the Future”, are esteemed experts Dr. Aaron Han, MD, PhD, Owner of ASA Clinic Labs and Chief Medical Officer at Alliance Care Technologies; Rizwan Tufail, Chief Data Officer at PureHealth; and Charlene Mae Sta. Teresa, UAE Coding Ambassador at Coders HQ- Ministry of AI.

The second panel, “Prioritizing Risk, Quality, and Safety: The Critical Imperatives for Success," will delve deep into quality assurance, risk management, and patient safety. The audience will hear from Rita Gallagher, Executive Director of Galaxy Quality Solutions, Dan Lester Dabon, Group Senior Manager for Quality and Patient Safety at Burjeel Holdings, and Dr. Aileen Villanueva, General Practitioner at Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital and Mediclinic Al Reem Clinic.

The third panel, "Revolutionizing Healthcare in the Post-Pandemic Era: Transformation and Technology," will have Dr. Jose Puno Villanueva, Specialist in Occupational Medicine at Etihad Airways, Houda Al Hajri, Group Quality Director at Burjeel Holdings, and Michael Siladan, Operations Manager- MedAssist at Emirates, and President of the Philippine Healthcare Professional Association- UAE, to spearhead this discussion.

“The summit part of event aims to empower healthcare professionals to elevate the standards of healthcare, fostering continuous improvement and excellence through engaging discussions on best practices, innovation, and the latest advancements,” Vince Ang, Chief Operating Officer of NPM Group stated.

These panel discussions are primed to serve as a platform of ideas, innovations, and insights, offering an invaluable platform for healthcare professionals, industry leaders, and stakeholders to look into the challenges and opportunities within the healthcare sector in the Middle East.

The sessions will be expertly moderated by Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of NPM Group, which publishes The Filipino Times and organizes TFT Watchlist. A highly accomplished overseas Filipino, she has been the visionary behind this initiative aimed at elevating the image of Filipinos and providing them with opportunities for knowledge enrichment and network expansion. Dr. Remo will be joined by Vince Ang, the COO of NPM Group.

“This event is a testament to the exceptional quality of Filipino healthcare professionals and serves as a platform to highlight the outstanding accomplishments and invaluable contributions of our healthcare professionals to the world,” Dr. Remo said.

The TFT Watchlist Summit signifies a pivotal event in shaping the healthcare landscape of the region. Here, experts convene, ideas flourish, and innovations take root.

The summit and awards are supported by Rockwell Land, Innovations Group, Zurich Middle East, and GMA Pinoy TV.

About The Filipino Times Watchlist

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards and Summit is a comprehensive event that combines an awards ceremony and a healthcare summit. The event aims to recognise the achievements of outstanding Filipino healthcare professionals in the Middle East and provide a platform for the exchange of knowledge and best practices in the healthcare industry.

The Awards is a testament to the fervent desire of The Filipino Times, the biggest Filipino newspaper in the UAE and the largest digital platform for Filipinos in the Middle East, to acknowledge and celebrate the remarkable contributions made by Filipino healthcare professionals in shaping and advancing the field of healthcare

About the organiser

New Perspective Media Group (NPM Group)



INTEGRATED MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS

Since its establishment in 2011, NPM has served more than 1,000 brands and companies, including 20 major government agencies in the UAE (federal and Local), over 30 banking and financial institutions in the Middle East, 10 of the top real estate developers in Asia, on top of a long list of companies in the aviation, healthcare, technology, tourism & hospitality, F&B and FMCG sectors across 36 countries.

MEDIA & PUBLISHING

NPM Group publishes 999 Magazine, the official English publication of the UAE Ministry of Interior on behalf of the Ministry. The company is also the publisher of The Filipino Times, the biggest newspaper in the UAE with 250,000 weekly readership and the largest digital & social media platform for the Filipinos in the Middle East. TFT is read in 236 countries as per Google Analytics and receives an average of 20 million impressions per month.

EXHIBITIONS & CONFERENCES

NPM Group organises international conferences that gather industry and corporate leaders, businessmen, policy makers, and government bodies both from local and national government entities under one roof. Among these expositions is the annual Philippine Property & Investment Exhibition (PPIE), now on its 10th edition, which is the biggest, longest, and most trusted international Filipino property investment expo. NPM is also behind Philippine Economic and Investment Summit (PEIS) in Dubai, which links international and overseas Filipino investors with property developers and government units from the Philippines, in an effort to attract foreign direct investment into the country. The event also facilitates exchange of best practices between Philippine LGUs and UAE government entities and private institutions.

