Sponsors include Saudi Commission for Health Specialities as the Strategic Partner; Health Holding, NUPCO, Mobily and Lean as Foundation Partners; STC as Digital Enabler and Dallah Health and Tawuniya as Diamond Sponsors

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia/PRNewswire/ -- The Global Health Exhibition, under the patronage of the Saudi Ministry of Health and organized by Tahaluf, opened with a total of SAR 50 billion in investments - announced on the first day.

During the opening ceremony, the Minister of Health, His Excellency Fahd bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel, highlighted the impact of health transformation in the sector, stating: "We aim to position Saudi Arabia as a hub for addressing current and future global challenges, following a unified government approach under Vision 2030. This is based on the principle of 'health in all policies' by developing regulations that encourage investment in innovation, building a healthcare system that unleashes the power of digital solutions and artificial intelligence, and developing local healthcare talent while attracting the best minds from around the world. These efforts are driving us forward in our health transformation with concrete and measurable steps."

He added, "Today, we are proud of the World Health Organization's recognition of Saudi Arabia's elimination of trans fats from food products, placing the Kingdom at the forefront of countries receiving this distinction. Additionally, the WHO has announced that Saudi Arabia, represented by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, is the first country in the region to achieve the highest 'maturity level 4' in the regulation of medicines and vaccines."

As part of the SAR 50 billion investments announced, a SAR 4 billion pharmaceutical manufacturing deal between NUPCO, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi was highlighted, as well as a SAR 5 billion expansion in Faqih Medical Group, and the construction of five primary care centers and two hospitals by Al Mousa Healthcare at a value of SAR 3 billion. Additionally, over SAR 10bn of investment was announced by Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Group in "developing and operating several prominent healthcare projects".

Also announced was Dallah Health's acquisition of Al Salam Hospital and Al Ahsa Hospital in the Eastern Province, adding a total of 749 beds, and the construction of a new Dallah Hospital in Riyadh with a 250-bed capacity and potential for expansion, valued at SAR 4 billion.

"As a leading provider of healthcare in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we view the Global Health Exhibition as a key platform for fostering engagement and collaboration both locally and internationally," said Ammar Abed Beshara, Director, Dallah Healthcare. "Our commitment is to continuously enhance the quality and safety of medical services for our patients and the dedicated professionals who care for them."

Global Health Exhibition opened with five key platforms: the Leaders' Summit, Medical Excellence Forum, Digital Health Forum, Investor Forum and a Health Transformation Forum. Other highlights include the NUPCO Health Innovation Hackathon, the Vision NextGen startup competition, and unique onsite experiences including 3D medical diagnostics, the Medical Escape Room Challenge and sporting activities, with prizes exceeding SAR 2 million awarded to attendees throughout the event.

Furthermore, it was announced that the SEHA Virtual Hospital - launched in 2022 - is now in the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest virtual hospital in the world.

"On day one, Global Health Exhibition has surpassed our expectation of delivering one of the premier health events in the international calendar which brings the most skilled, diverse and innovative players in world healthcare here to Riyadh," said Rachel Sturgess, Group Director, Tahaluf.

"From the moment our doors opened, the infectious atmosphere of debate, dialogue and collaboration across our five specific conferences could be felt. We've already seen major breakthrough advancements in technology from our partners and exhibitors, fresh insight and thinking from world-leading speakers, as well as an astonishing array of deals, partnerships and new industry collaborations announced live. As the event continues, we are excited to see continued best-practice sharing, deeper looks at the creative technologies reshaping healthcare for patients and we look forward to giving a voice to some of the world's most dynamic healthcare startups who are bringing their innovations to this event for the first time."

SOURCE Global Health Exhibition

For further information, please contact: Con Franklin, Rosely Group, con@roselygroup.com, +44 (0) 7974 434 151 | Willa Ferrabee, Rosely Group, willa@roselygroup.com, +44 (0) 7792 464 630