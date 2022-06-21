Representatives from the UAE and Saudi Arabia will form part of the event’s Invited Importing Countries programme

The event takes place at the IFEMA MADRID exhibition centre from 4 – 6 October 2022

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Fruit Attraction, the International Fruit and Vegetable Trade Fair, organised by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX, has confirmed the attendance of buyers from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with more than 90,000 F&B professionals and 1,800 companies from the industry, representing 42 countries* expected to attend.

With four months until the event is officially opened on the 4 October, 85% of the contracted exhibition space has already been allocated, with several verticals of the exhibition, including the Invited Importing Countries programme, which the UAE and Saudi Arabia form part of, in full swing.

According to María José Sánchez, Director of Fruit Attraction, the demand for exhibition space has underscored the importance of the event to the sector. He said: “For IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX, the organiser of the event, these parameters demonstrate the interest and support of the fruit and vegetable sector in promoting the Fruit Attraction as a fundamental instrument for the internationalisation of the sector and a meeting point for all professionals involved in the entire F&B supply chain.”

Fruit Attraction 2022 will occupy eight halls at the IFEMA MADRID exhibition centre, focusing on innovation, quality and diversity.

Exhibition verticals

As part of the event’s Invited Importing Countries programme, representatives from the UAE and Saudi Arabia will join a host of influential buyers from around the world and promote trade relations between non-EU markets and the European Union. The programme will include a range of round table discussions, guided tours and B2B sessions.

A new area to the show for this year’s edition is the startup hub, dedicated to newly created companies founded between 1 January 2021 and 1 September 2022 in the Fresh Produce segment and Auxiliary Industry.

Elsewhere on the show floor, the fair will feature a full programme of technical conferences and activities, making it the centre of knowledge for the industry, with sessions featuring a wide variety of content from expert panellists and speakers.

Fresh Food Logistics, organised by IFEMA, is the new sector platform for fresh food logistics, transport, and cold chain management. The fair once again demonstrates its commitment to the three areas of solutions and services related to innovation in the agricultural sector: Biotech Attraction, Smart Agro and Smart Water & Energy. It is also promoting the classic Ecorganic Market, a specialist area for the marketing and exporting of organic products, fresh produce, and auxiliary industries.

The Innovation Hub and Innovation Forum areas are again dedicated to innovation and new business ideas in the sector. The fair will be hosting the Innovation Hub Awards, which have become a significant event marking support for entrepreneurship in the industry.

Professional visitor registration open for Fruit Attraction 2022

Professionals from the fruit and vegetable sector can now apply for visitor passes for Fruit Attraction 2022. To access the fair, F&B professionals can download a daily pass or three-day access pass. Professionals can choose the option that best suits their visit to the fair, purchase it and print the accreditation.

Registrations provides access free of charge to the Fruit Attraction Community and the LIVEConnect platform, the largest community and professional social network in the fruit and vegetable sector and a space for knowledge and business available 365 days a year. All professionals interested in attending Fruit Attraction 2022 can register by clicking here.

-Ends-

For further information, visual material, and interviews:

NATHALIE VISELE

Director

E-mail: nathalie.visele@shamalcomms.com

*Algeria; Argentina; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Costa Rica; Czech Republic; Dutch Antilles; Ecuador; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Ghana; Greece; Israel; Italy; Kenya; Malta; Mexico; Morocco; Netherlands; Peru; Poland; Portugal; Republic of Korea; Republic of Moldova; Romania; Slovenia; South Africa; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Tanzania; Tunisia; Turkey; United Kingdom; United States.