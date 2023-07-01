Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In the dynamic world of eyewear and optical products, staying ahead of the curve is no longer a luxury but instead can be seen as a necessity. However, there is a premier event that brings together an extensive range of international eyewear brands, all under one roof.

VisionPlus EXPO 2023

VisionPlus EXPO places visitors at the heart of its experience, offering an immersive platform where industry professionals, business owners, and eyewear enthusiasts can discover, engage, and be inspired.

International Brands Galore: This year’s VisionPlus EXPO will showcase a remarkable collection of international brands as follows. For sunglasses and spectacles, prepare to be captivated by the likes of Monogram, Charriol, Minima, JF Rey, Zilli, La Font, OPAL, Demetz, Stepper, Julio, LGR, Seiko, Vysen, Movitra, Ioves, Lancel, Azzaro, and more. Sports enthusiasts can enjoy top-notch brands like Out Of, Reebok, Swisseye, and many others catering to their active lifestyle. And when it comes to eyewear equipment, instruments, and displays, prepare to be impressed by the offerings from renowned brands such as ZEISS, Schneider, MEI, and Presenta Nova. This is just a glimpse of the exceptional lineup awaiting visitors at the VisionPlus EXPO 2023.

From renowned designer labels to emerging brands, the expo offers a comprehensive range of products that reflect the latest fashion trends, cutting-edge technologies, and innovative designs. With an array of options available, visitors can explore and experience the best that the eyewear industry has to offer.

Unveiling the Newest Market Trends: At VisionPlus EXPO, visitors have the opportunity to witness firsthand the newest market trends in the eyewear industry. From the latest frame styles and lens technologies to innovative materials and manufacturing processes, the expo showcases the future of eyewear. By immersing themselves in this dynamic environment, visitors gain valuable insights into the evolving tastes and preferences of consumers worldwide.

Optical Retailers take center stage at VisionPlus EXPO Prepare for an evening of glitz and prestige as the VisionPlus EXPO’s second day unveils the winners of not one but two prestigious awards. Celebrate the best eyewear brands across various categories at the VisionPlus Awards. But the excitement does not end just there. This year, it’s not just eyewear brands that will be celebrated, but optical retailers too, as the ‘YOU&EYE’ Awards take center stage, honoring the best in the industry. Get ready to witness a remarkable blend of recognition and celebration at this extraordinary event.

Forge Connections and Collaborations: Beyond the product displays, VisionPlus EXPO fosters an environment conducive to forging connections and collaborations. The event serves as a networking platform where eyewear industry professionals, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers can come together to establish partnerships, exchange ideas, and explore potential business opportunities. This aspect of the expo adds value to both exhibitors and visitors, enabling them to form valuable relationships that can shape the future of the eyewear industry.

So mark your calendar for the next edition of VisionPlus EXPO and get ready to embark on a journey of visionary discovery from the 17-19th October in Dubai!

-Ends-

For more information, please visit to www.vpexpodubai.com.