Riyadh: King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) will host the Minimally Invasive Organ Transplant Consensus Conference (MIOT.CC) from December 12 to 14, 2024, at the InterContinental Hotel in Riyadh. Global experts and medical professionals will gather to explore advancements in minimally invasive transplant techniques, focusing on laparoscopic and robotic procedures that improve surgical precision and patient outcomes.

Under the leadership of Prof. Dieter Broering, Executive Director of the Organ Transplant Center of Excellence, KFSHRC has set new standards in liver transplant through pioneering robotic surgery. Having performed the world’s first fully robotic living donor liver transplant, KFSHRC established a global benchmark for surgical innovation and safety. In 2024, it furthered this legacy with the world’s first fully robotic heart transplant. With nearly 9,000 successful transplants since 1981, including a record 1,092 in 2023, KFSHRC continues innovation in transplant procedures.

KFSHRC invites medical professionals, surgeons, and healthcare leaders to attend MIOT.CC, and engage in groundbreaking discussions with pioneering robotic transplant experts, shaping the future of transplant surgery.

