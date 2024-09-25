ITIDA Announces Accreditation of SECC from PeopleCert to Deliver DevOps Certificates

Cairo, Egypt: The DevOps Days Cairo 2024 conference officially kicked off today, organized by the Software Engineering Competence Center (SECC) under the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA). The one-day event, themed “DevOps in the Era of Technology Evolution," is taking place at the Nile Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Cairo.

Attendees at the opening ceremony of the Premier DevOpsDays Conference in the Arab Region included Ghada Labib, Vice Minister of Communications and Information Technology for Institutional Development, who represented Dr. Amr Talaat, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology.

Also present were Bakr El-Bayoumi, Vice Minister of Communications and Information Technology for Technological and Applied Research Planning; Ahmed El-Zaher, CEO of ITIDA; and Dr. Haitham Hamza, Acting Chairman of SECC. A distinguished line of speakers and executives of local and multinational tech companies, as well as journalists and media representatives, also participated in the event.

The conference is part of ITIDA and SECC's efforts to strengthen the competitiveness and quality of the Egyptian software industry by facilitating knowledge transfer, raising awareness of the latest trends in information technology, and fostering collaboration and communication among IT companies, software developers, and project managers in the field.

In her remarks at the opening of DevOps Days Cairo 2024, Ghada Labib, Vice Minister of Communications and Information Technology, highlighted the urgent need for Egypt to embrace advanced technologies and methodologies such as DevOps to remain competitive in the rapidly changing global digital landscape.

“DevOps is no longer a choice, but a necessity,” Labib stated. “It has proven its value in driving innovation, streamlining operations, and accelerating digital transformation, allowing organizations to stay agile and competitive.”

Labib emphasized that the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology is not merely responding to technological shifts but is actively positioning Egypt as a leader in the global technology ecosystem. “Our commitment is to empower Egyptian companies with the tools, skills, and frameworks they need to compete on the global stage, and to develop a digitally skilled workforce ready for the future,” she added.

The Vice Minister also showcased the Ministry’s strategic initiatives aimed at fostering a robust ecosystem that integrates industry, academia, and government. “Through our initiatives, such as establishing digital innovation hubs nationwide and promoting research and development, we are driving homegrown innovation, enhancing export capabilities, and making Egypt an attractive destination for global tech investments,” Labib noted.

She further explained that increasing the local competitiveness of Egypt's software industry is crucial for boosting digital exports. “Our focus on nurturing talent, improving the quality of software products, and adopting world-class methodologies positions Egypt to significantly enhance its digital exports and become a global hub for software development,” Labib asserted.

Concluding her remarks, Labib expressed confidence in Egypt’s potential, stating, “We believe that Egypt’s strong foundation of young, talented professionals, combined with our efforts to elevate industry standards, will propel the nation forward as a digital leader.”

"The recent CrowdStrike incident, which led to widespread disruptions in global digital services, underscores the urgent need for Egyptian companies to adopt advanced practices like DevOps," stated Ahmed El-Zaher, CEO of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA).

"DevOps, a collaborative approach to software development and operations, can significantly enhance efficiency, security, and innovation. By leveraging DevOps, Egyptian companies can improve their ability to respond to disruptions, accelerate time-to-market, and deliver high-quality products and services," El-Zaher added.

"DevOpsDays Cairo, an annual conference organized by ITIDA, serves as a platform for technology professionals to connect, learn, and share best practices. This event plays a crucial role in fostering a vibrant and innovative IT ecosystem in Egypt," El-Zaher concluded.

ITIDA is committed to supporting Egyptian companies in their journey towards digital transformation. The agency remains dedicated to supporting companies in adopting DevOps practices and developing the necessary skills within their workforce.

Andrew Shaffer, Co-Founder of DevOpsDays, delivered a presentation titled The Timeless Ways of DevOps, where he reflected on how people have worked together with technology throughout history. He shared research on socio-technical systems that predates modern technology, providing insights into the last decade of DevOps adoption. Shaffer also commented on how these principles are relevant to the future adoption of generative AI.

Egypt has emerged as a tech talent hub in recent years, with its large pool of highly skilled and educated workforce in the tech industry. The country produces around 740,000 graduates every year, with a 28% of them in STEM fields.

As Egypt continues to position itself as a favorite destination for IT operations and global services delivery, ITIDA’s focus on elevating the local Software industry will be crucial in driving the country’s digital transformation and ensuring its resilience in the face of future challenges.