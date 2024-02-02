The 4th edition of Beautyworld Saudi Arabia sees an over 340% growth in exhibitors since the last iteration in 2022 due to unprecedented demand.

Over 350 exhibitors are confirmed for 2024 utilising 4 halls of RICEC space, four times bigger than previous shows across five key dedicated industry segments, Fragrance; Hair, Nails & Salon Supplies; Cosmetics & Skincare; and Supply Chain & Services as well Personal Care & Hygiene.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: In testament to international interest in the GCC and growth of the beauty and wellness sector globally, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia is set to welcome an unprecedented number of exhibitors from around the world this February, alongside the local and regional brands and services that will be showcased at the international trade fair for the beauty and wellness industry beginning on 11th February – 13th February 2024 at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC).

From the latest Statista research, in 2024, the revenue in the fragrances market in Saudi Arabia is projected to reach US$0.50bn and is expected to experience an annual growth rate of 3.33% (CAGR 2024-2028). Based on product type, premium fragrances and perfume account for the largest market share of more than 30% of the Saudi Arabia cosmetics market (followed by hair care and skin care products) according to Goldstein Research.

At Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, the booming sector is well represented regionally with Al Haramain Perfumes - established in the Holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia and now standing as market leaders in the perfume industry in the GCC. Specialising in Oriental and Oud based scents since 1970 and selling all over the world, the interest in Middle Eastern scents is growing alongside local opportunities for growth. Beautyworld Saudi Arabia brings visitors eager to expand customer networks and meet regional supply partnerships, making it the ideal opportunity for further international sector reach. Fragrance World LLC is another regional success story, from its headquarters in Dubai, established in 1988 and now exporting to over 125 countries across six continents. From the UAE to international markets, Fragrance World has established itself with stores in various countries, including Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kuwait, Qatar, the USA, the UK, Indonesia, and Chile.

“The fragrance category is always one that we are very proud of at Beautyworld, as it has deep cultural significance in the region, coupled with the boom in international interest in Middle Eastern manufacturers and scents. European and international fragrance houses are exhibiting in Saudi Arabia this year in larger numbers, and it’s great to see the global growth and the best of the best sector leaders come together in Riyadh this year for what we know will be another exceptional show feature for both trade and visitors” said Syed Ali Akbar, Show Director at Messe Frankfurt Middle East.

The contribution of the cosmetics and personal care industry to the Saudi economy is growing. In 2021, the country’s beauty market was valued at US$3.82 billion. Skincare products are expected to be the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of +16% during the forecast period (2017-2030), according to Goldstein Research. Dar Alamirat is Saudi Arabia’s leading supplier of beauty care and personal products cosmetics and personal care with well-known global and regional brands on show at Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Dar Alamirat are showcasing their regional dominance whilst growing their presence on the international stage, with an expanding network of offices and representatives.

Internationally, Comprof Milano, from Italy has chosen Beautyworld Saudi Arabia to present their leading hair, nails and salon supplies in a hair care sector projected to generate revenue of US$0.71bn in 2024 in KSA according to Statista’s January 2024 hair care in Saudi Arabia report. Based on sustainability and innovation, Dubai based SADAPACK International represents a regional sector success within the haircare industry and now supply to over 55 international markets.

Bilal Al-Baramawi, CEO of Show Organizers 1st Arabia Exhibitions and Conferences, said: “The opportunity for both regional and international visitors to connect and showcase at Beautyworld Saudi Arabia is unparalleled. From the success of the 2022 event, this year's edition has filled the entire available venue space as proof of the importance of the beauty and wellness sector to the economy as a whole. The GCC leads the way in this sector and we are proud that the show features allow further networking, trade and growth that connects suppliers and trade from across the globe, here in Riyadh at Beautyworld.”

Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s only dedicated exhibition for beauty, fragrance, hair and wellbeing, returns for 2024 between 11-13 February 2024 at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC) With a diverse showcase of products and solutions that represent the entire beauty industry, The exhibition will feature five key dedicated industry segments, Fragrance; Hair, Nails & Salon Supplies; Cosmetics & Skincare; and Supply Chain & Services as well Personal Care & Hygiene.

Saudi Arabia is the 5th Beautyworld event globally, following annual shows in Dubai (Beautyworld Middle East) and Japan (Beautyworld Japan, Beautyworld Japan West, and Beautyworld Japan Fukuoka). Beautyworld Saudi Arabia is licensed to 1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences by Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH.



For more information or to register as a visitor at Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2024 please visit: www.beautyworldksa.com