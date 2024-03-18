Under the patronage of the HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs

ConteQ Expo24 strives to foster excellence by utilizing digitalization and emerging advanced innovation in the construction and services sector to reduce dependency on unskilled labor forces, improve the quality of deliverables through accurate compliance with requirement specifications, and accelerate the delivery of construction and services projects.

Doha-Qatar: ConteQ Expo 2024 has recently announced an esteemed line up of participants at its highly-anticipated inaugural event hosted by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry (MOCI), the Ministry of labour (MOL) and Public Works Authority 'Ashghal'. The three esteemed government bodies in Qatar have unified their efforts to promote innovation in the field of construction and services, under patronage of HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. Organized by NeXTfairs, leaders in conferences & exhibitions, the event will take place from 16-18 September 2024 at Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC). Exhibitors are encouraged to sign up now via conteq-expo.com.

This ground-breaking occasion promises to be a first-of-its-kind event offering an unparalleled opportunity to showcase the latest research and innovative breakthroughs driving transformative improvements in many areas. The event aims to bring cutting-edge solutions that improve productivity, quality, reliability, cost-savings, waste-reduction, and energy efficiency in the construction and services sectors. With the latest technological advancements and innovative ideas on offer, ConteQ Expo 2024 is set to be a must-attend event for all professionals in the construction and services industry seeking to remain at the forefront of industry advancements, enhance their knowledge and skill set, and reduce environmental impact.

Esteemed technology and construction enterprises have been confirmed to attend and participate at ConteQ Expo 2024, underscoring its importance in attracting key industry stakeholders and promoting innovation. It will bring together major companies in construction, manufacturing, and retail industry leaders in Qatar to meet with thought leaders, suppliers and prominent industry leaders at the international level, including global titans and local leaders such as; Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), UCC Holding, Qatar Factory, Amana Contracting, Traffic Tech Gulf, Microsoft, Honeywell, Plastitalia S.P.A., UDST, Blue Crescent, Al Tamyeez Security, Angelswing, Kemroc, QALEX, West Bay Petroleum, Al Emadi Group, Sika Qatar, Zetas Qatar, and Mannai Trading Co.

Ashghal, Eng. Salem Al Shawi, Head of the Organizing Committee of ConteQ Expo24, explained: “Qatar is utilizing technology and innovation in various fields to achieve the objectives of its National Vision 2030. Additionally, Qatar is distinguished by increasing competitiveness in the field of infrastructure technology and digital transformation.

Therefore, ConteQ Expo24 will promote technology in Qatar, with the participation of various international companies, including Microsoft, McKinsey and others, in addition to a number of local companies.”

He added: “ConteQ Expo24’ will showcase cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions in the service sector which will serve as a platform for companies, professionals, investors, industry experts and innovators to meet and exchange ideas in technology and an opportunity for collaboration, resulting in qualitative partnerships during the exhibition.”

ConteQ Expo24 is managed and organized by NeXTfairs, one of the leading event and exhibition companies in Qatar. Rawad Sleem, Co-Founder and General Manager, of NeXTfairs said: "In collaboration with the Public Works Authority and The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, we are proud to be hosting ConteQ Expo 2024. This premier platform aims to facilitate collaboration, networking, and the showcasing of global innovations. Taking place at the Qatar National Convention Center, spanning an impressive 25,000 square meters, this year's inaugural exhibition promises to be exceptional as highlighted with this latest announcement of exhibitors and participators from global and local industry leaders. We believe that ConteQ Expo24 will serve as a catalyst for the adoption of cutting-edge solutions and drive growth and development in the construction and services sectors. We look forward to welcoming participants and stakeholders as we collectively shape the future of Qatar's business landscape."

Qatar has been actively working to diversify its economy beyond oil and gas and a focal area at ConteQ Expo 2024 will be technology, which has been identified as a key sector for diversification. New technologies are revolutionizing traditional industry sectors and the world of work, as well as how organizations function. A good example is Qatar Free Zone, who are focusing their development efforts to attract and build clusters in emerging technologies ranging from artificial intelligence, robotics, drones, automotive technologies, cybersecurity, 3D printing, Blockchain, virtual reality, the Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics and computing power. With ICT spending in Qatar set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% to reach $9 billion by 2024, growth will be moved by the development of large-scale, infrastructure-driven projects [1].

These infrastructure projects are driven by Qatar’s construction market that is witnessing significant growth, forecasted to reach $89.27 billion by 2028, with an expected growth compound annual growth rate of 9.13% [2]. This is supported by the Qatari government investment in projects like the 2050 Transport Plan, which includes 22 new projects worth $2.7 billion.

Further infrastructure investment has recently been announced with 14 new schools that will be designed, built and maintained in various parts of Qatar through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) providing high-quality education to more than 10,000 students. Public Works Authority ‘Ashghal’ and Urbacon Trading and Contracting Company (UCC) signed to construct the schools as part of the second package of the Qatar Schools Development Program within the PPP, in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

This step comes in line with the Third National Development Strategy 2030-2024, the final phase of Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to increase the participation of the private sector in the various economic fields of the country and enable it to play a key role in achieving goals and long-term outcomes. Ashghal had overseen the construction of the first package of eight schools through PPPs, as part of Qatar's commitment to enable the private sector to play a key role in achieving long-term goals and outcomes, particularly through the utilization of PPPs as a means of infrastructure development and service provision.

As a pivotal platform on the nation’s exciting journey towards Qatar National Vision 2030, this ground-breaking exhibition will redefine technological standards in construction and services, and reflects the dynamic strides taken by Public Works Authority towards showcasing technological advancements in construction and services. Furthermore, the conference will feature over 60 industry experts as speakers discussing important topics relating to three main pillars including; ‘Pillar 1: Innovative Build Tech’; ‘Pillar 2 Services Accelerators’; and, ‘Pillar 3: Policy Pathfinders’.

The diverse range of participants indicates the broad spectrum of technological advancements that will be on display at the event, offering attendees valuable insights into the future of these industries and fostering collaboration opportunities among stakeholders. Overall, ConteQ Expo24 is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping Qatar's technological landscape and driving innovation across various sectors.

Abdel Rahman Al Khatib, Group CEO at Traffic-Tech Group said about its participation and showcasing of cutting-edge solutions at ConteQ Expo 2024: "With our longstanding partnership with Ashghal, we take immense pride in our role in Qatar's journey towards smart infrastructure development alongside this esteemed organization. With over 24 years proficiency in tailoring systems to meet customized requirements and pioneering smart city solutions helped earn Traffic Tech a leading role in the fields of Intelligent Transportation Systems, Traffic Signal & Urban Traffic Control Systems, Smart Parking Systems, Weigh Systems, Security & Communication Systems, and more throughout the Gulf regions. We look forward to engaging with industry peers and showcasing our latest advancements."

Peter Park, Co-Founder and CEO at AngelSwing also commented on their attendance: “We're thrilled to be part of ConteQ, showcasing Angelswing's advanced drone technologies that harness the power of reality capture and digital twin technologies to craft precise digital replicas of physical sites. These innovations revolutionize the way we approach smart construction and facility management, enhancing every phase from planning and execution to maintenance. Integrating these comprehensive digital models with our drone technology offers unprecedented insights, promoting decision-making accuracy, ensuring safety, and boosting efficiency, perfectly aligning with Qatar's vision for a digitally transformed urban landscape. Our participation in the 2023 South Korean Economic Delegation to Qatar underlines our commitment to Qatar's smart city advancements, while matching ASHGHAL's objectives for construction digitization to elevate productivity and safety standards. This platform not only demonstrates our technological prowess but also paves the way for strategic alliances, reinforcing our footprint in a market that appreciates innovative construction methodologies. Our ambition extends well beyond conventional project management, aiming to spearhead urban infrastructure innovation with holistic smart city solutions in Qatar's progressive market environment.”

Georgy Georgiev, Honeywell’s President - Qatar, Kuwait, Oman & Pakistan, commented on exhibiting: “The impact of advanced technology and digitalization on industries across the spectrum is significant. This is very evident when looking at smart cities and buildings, where there arises the need for smart and sustainable solutions that work hand-in-hand to drive efficiency and safety. We are delighted to showcase this and more during the ConteQ Expo24 exhibition, as well as how Honeywell in Qatar collaborates with Ashghal and aligns its focus with the nation’s National Vision 2030.”

Registration and reservations are now open for exhibitors at ConteQ Expo 2024. Early booking is recommended due to limited available capacity. For more information, you can visit the website www.conteq-expo.com. Or, alternatively for the latest news follow on social media via Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and X.