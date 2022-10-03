Dubai: Sofitel Dubai Downtown will be hosting an exclusive event in collaboration with E.M.A. Agency which will explore the ‘art of living’ the French way, ‘L’Art de Vivre’ at Regards de France - a multidimensional exhibition.

At Sofitel Dubai Downtown, a French hotelier in the UAE, their beautiful lobby and L’Apero restaurant will be transformed with pieces of bespoke art, standing art installations, paintings and other pieces on display from the 15th of September to the 15th of October. The exhibition will showcase vibrant French œuvres d’art alongside live performances and weekly art workshops. With more than 20 art installations, explore France’s rich, engaging culture and interact with the artists in a tête-à-tête!

The artists who will be featured during Regards de France include:

Feminin Pluriel: This group of 11 women artists, including painters, photographers, ceramicists and goldsmiths, embody and explore the different facets of femininity in a variety of fascinating ways. Their exhibition is the fruit of a wonderful encounter between artists, which gave birth to a desire to tell a story together - a story of women.

Cathy Deniset: Her dance, choreography and lighting background naturally merged with her painting skills, leading her to speed painting and virtual reality performances. Her realistic and imaginative artwork portray simply, universal nature and her love for life.

Quentin Desmit: A UAE-based plastic artist and sculptor, Quentin was raised between France, Belgium and England in the 80’s, where his interest in art bloomed. Through techniques as diverse as painting, sculpture, digital art and photography, he plays with the architectural landscape of Dubai to create striking, iconic art pieces.

Leiana: Inspired by pop and abstract art, Leiana enjoys playing with bright colours, light, textures and movement, through which she strives to convey joy, energy and happiness. She experiments with many styles until she achieves the “wow” effect.

Julié Custom Art : This artist and garment maker adds sentimental value to clothes with her artistic expressions. Julié takes inspiration from narrative and memory, embedding the nostalgic element of stories and memory in her work. She also works on canvas, following her various and eclectic inspirations.

Linda Haouam: This French abstract artist is based in Dubai and is inspired by the very essence of this place - its sand, its heat, its arid beauty. Her art and paintings are textured with sand coming from meaningful places significant to her, making her art impactful and meaningful.

Cafe de la Danse: This troupe of dancers will perform at the closing events.

Throughout the month alongside the exhibition, there will be workshops and seminars hosted by the artists themselves. Our Ladies Night, with the participation of The French Social Club, “Paris La Nuit,” is inspired by Paris’s iconic fashion industry. Participate in a quiz (in French only) based on multicultural and French art, enjoy live music and savour free-flowing grapes with some delicious nibbles.

On the 24th of October, families will be able to customise sneakers whilst enjoying a delectable afternoon tea during a special workshop with Julié Custom Art for only AED 250.

The exhibition will draw to a close on the 15th of October with an ‘Art de France’ presentation by the artists, live entertainment for the evening and cocktails served after 8 pm.

To know more about the event, please contact: julia@ema-agency.ae

About Sofitel Dubai Downtown

Sofitel Dubai Downtown, an idyllic oasis that blends urban sophistication with authentic luxury French service. It is the only international five-star hotel in the heart of Downtown Dubai linked to The Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa metro station through an air-conditioned skywalk, with close proximity to Emaar square, Financial Centre, City Walk, Coca-Cola Arena and more. The hotel offers an exceptional setting for business, leisure and exploration within the New and Old Dubai. Blending Arabian hospitality with timeless French service, the hotel sends guests on a voyage into the Sofitel universe. Spanning 31 exquisite floors, 274 luxury rooms, 76 suites, including two-bedroom Downtown Suite, Presidential Suite and Royal Suite in addition to world-class leisure, conference and entertainment facilities including a stunning outdoor infinity pool, state-of-the-art gym and spa facilities, the hotel also features seven restaurants bars and lounges taking patrons on a culinary journey from the four corners of the globe. Welcome to the finer side of sophistication where you can step into a world of refined French heritage linked to local culture, elegance and seamless luxury.

About Accor

Accor is a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,200 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. The group has one of the industry’s most diverse and fully-integrated hospitality ecosystems encompassing more than 40 luxury, premium, midscale and economy hotel brands, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants and bars, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, concierge services, co-working spaces and more. Accor’s unmatched position in lifestyle hospitality – one of the fastest growing categories in the industry – is led by Ennismore, a creative hospitality company with a global portfolio of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Accor boasts an unrivalled portfolio of distinctive brands and approximately 260,000 team members worldwide. 68 million members benefit from the company’s comprehensive loyalty program – ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a daily lifestyle companion that provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. Through its Planet 21 – Acting Here, Accor Solidarity, RiiSE and ALL Heartist Fund initiatives, the Group is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information visit group.accor.com, or follow Accor on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.