Dubai UAE: GESS Dubai 2024, the region’s premier education conference and exhibition, returns from November 12 to 14 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Sheikh Saeed Halls 1 to 3, promising a lineup of world-class speakers, dynamic sessions, and cutting-edge workshops. As the 17th edition approaches, this free-to-attend, CPD-accredited conference offers an exceptional opportunity for educators and professionals to explore the future of education and engage with leaders across various fields of expertise.



From educators and administrators to EdTech innovators and wellbeing specialists, the GESS Dubai 2024 speaker lineup covers a wide range of expertise designed to inspire, inform and transform. As education continuously evolves, the importance of bringing these thought leaders to the forefront cannot be overstated. Attendees will have the chance to participate in forward-thinking talks that explore everything from AI-driven classroom solutions to innovative wellbeing practices, all under one roof.

Keynote Speakers and Their Talks:



Gavin McCormack, co-founder of Up-School.co and a Montessori-trained educator, is an advocate for child-centred learning and the power of connection between school and home. His keynote address, Educating with Intention: A Global Perspective, will explore methods of creating harmonious learning environments that support both academic and personal growth. He is also set to lead a workshop on Building Bridges: The Connection Between School and Home.



Darren Coxon, founder of coxon.ai, will deliver a keynote titled The Future of AI in Education: What’s Next? Darren’s talk will delve into how AI can transform the learning experience without compromising human connection, offering valuable insights into how educators can responsibly integrate AI into their schools. Darren will also participate in the AI and the Classroom: Friend or Foe? panel discussion to explore the implications of AI on the educational workforce.



Matt Green, TikTok Sensation, TV broadcaster, teacher, and tutor, aka The Rapping Science Teacher, is known for his educational rapping videos across social media. Director of Education at Arcadia Education, Matt Green is an authority on creating forward-thinking learning environments. His session, Unlocking Tomorrow's Learning Spaces, will focus on the transformative role of physical and digital learning spaces. Matt’s approach emphasizes student-centred designs that promote flexible, dynamic learning experiences. Don't miss his talk on Day 2.



Conference Zones and Highlights:

GESS Talks Live: Offering a carefully selected roster of speakers and guests from GESS podcasts and webinars. Attendees will enjoy an exclusive chance to interact with industry thought leaders in live sessions, enabling in-depth conversations and providing valuable insights after each presentation.



Finding Balance: Wellbeing Policies, Burnout Signals, and Personal Strategies for Educators



How to Develop Sustainable Schools Practically



Bridging Tomorrow: Navigating the Transition from K-12 to Tertiary Education and Beyond

Leaders in Education Conference: This exclusive conference is designed for principals and esteemed individuals within the Leaders in Education community. It explores the complex challenges faced by school leaders, emphasizing the vital skills and qualities required for successful leadership and achievement in senior positions. Some talks highlights include:



The Art of Resilience: How Performing Arts Foster Emotional and Social Growth in Young People



Fueling Dreams: The Power of Passion-Driven Education and Entrepreneurship



Launching an Inclusive International School in Saudi Arabia!



Sustainability and Wellbeing Hub: With a growing emphasis on sustainability in education, this zone will focus on incorporating green practices into school curriculums and addressing the critical issue of educator burnout. Key sessions include:



Outdoor Education in 'The Indoor Epidemic'

FlexEd: How Are We Embracing Flexible Working in Schools?

The Impact of AI on Educator Wellbeing and Resilience: Risks and Opportunities



Workshop Space: Attendees can get hands-on experience through in-depth workshops covering a wide range of topics:



Rise with Resilience: The Blueprint of 4 Key Strengths

Future-Proof Your School: Winning Hearts with Next-Gen Learning

AI Solutions for Islamic Studies



EdTech in Action: As schools ramp up their investment in AR and AI, the EdTech in Action zone will demonstrate how these technologies are reshaping classrooms. Highlights include:



Literacy and AI: Why Traditional Literacy Practices Remain Fundamental in the Age of AI



Unlocking the Self-Paced Classroom: The Power of Augmented Reality



Cutting through the Edtech noise- Bringing it back to learning



Gaming @ GESS: In a study conducted by ISC Research for GESS Dubai, esports and gaming emerged as one of the extra-curricular activities already being offered by some schools. This new zone will feature exciting explorations into gamification, esports, and game-based learning. With live Q&A sessions, student-led game tournaments, and engaging demonstrations, educators can discover how these trends are influencing student engagement and creating innovative opportunities for growth.



Product Showcase: will allow exhibitors to introduce their latest products and solutions to an international audience. Attendees will have the chance to explore cutting-edge tools and technologies that promise to transform learning environments



Mark your calendars for November 12-14, 2024, and join over 8,000 educational professionals and decision-makers from 74 countries. Explore a world of educational innovation, hear from world-class speakers, and discover new strategies to enhance your school’s performance.



For more information and to register for free, visit: www.gessdubai.com

