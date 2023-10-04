Dubai, UAE: The global dental and oral health industry is set to make an extraordinary impact this coming year as it was announced that Germany’s Dental Industry will be the Guest of Honour at next year’s 28th edition of the annual International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition - AEEDC Dubai 2024.



The announcement was made on the sidelines of the International Dental Show (IDS), the leading global event for the dental community - which ensures sustainable success as a platform for innovation and market trends, between the Association of the German Dental Industry (VDDI) and INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, the organizers of the annual event AEEDC Dubai.



“I am very honored about this initiative, which will give the manufacturers of the German Dental Industry the opportunity to tighten their contacts and business activities in this important regional target market and to be able to further expand them in many places. The VDDI has always been happy to support the AEEDC in Dubai for decades. This is a new milestone in our friendly cooperation” stated Mark Stephen Pace, Chairman of the Board of the Association of the German Dental Industry (VDDI). “I am very thankful for the tremendous support of our German Government represented the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK) and the of the AUMA Association of the German Trade Fair Industry,” he added.



The news was received with positive response as AEEDC Dubai is known as ‘The Largest Annual Scientific Dental Conference and Exhibition in the World’ where more than 66,000 people from 155 countries attend. Last year alone showcased more than 4,800 brands from over 3,600 companies, and the 2024 edition is set to expand by nearly 30%.



Eng. Anas Al Madani, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of INDEX Holding, stated: “Germany has had a long-standing position within AEEDC Dubai as major contributors for innovative technology and enhanced treatments methods. We appreciate the valuable contributions they have made over the years and we are delighted to have them as our Guest of Honour of AEEDC Dubai 2024.”



AEEDC Dubai connects dental and oral care companies, manufacturers, and distributors from around the world to reach new business markets and increase their networks. Having Germany’s Dental Industry as the Guest of Honour will further support German products to increase their market share and introduce new products to the world. The Guest of Honour position will place a major spotlight on German brands and products at AEEDC Dubai and highlight them throughout the exhibition for attendees to be aware of their contributions to the global dental industry which spans for more than 100 years.



Germany’s Dental Industry is known for their high-quality products as their turnover has increased by more than 28% to over 6.2 billion euros, where export markets have contributed significantly to this with a total of 4.1 billion euros, and expected to increase steadily over the next year.



About VDDI

Association of the German Dental Industry (VDDI) is part of a worldwide expanding healthcare market and holds a leading position within the international dental industry. VDDI’s business activities include more than 60,000 products in the field of fixtures and fittings, instruments, appliances, and materials, covering the complete spectrum of dentistry from diagnostics through preventive medicine to final restoration.



About AEEDC Dubai

AEEDC Dubai is an annual international three-day conference and exhibition specialized in dentistry which brings together oral health practitioners and producers from around the world, showcases the latest innovative technology and provides companies in the industry an opportunity to forge long-term deals and joint investments to serve the needs of local, regional, and international markets.



AEEDC Dubai 2024 will take place on February 6th-8th at the Dubai World Trade Centre and is organized annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org. LLC. – a member of INDEX Holding. The event is supported by Dubai Health Authority, Scientific Global Dental Alliance, Dental Federation, Executive Board of the Health Ministers Council for Gulf Cooperation Council States, Gulf Health Council, Riyadh Elm University, Arab Academy for Continuing Dental Education, Saudi Dental Society, Saudi Orthodontic Society, Saudi Prosthodontic Society, International Association for Dental Research, The Greater New York Dental Meeting and Manitoba Dental Association.



