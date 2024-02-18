Georgetown Qatar’s Spring Model United Nations (MUN) conference drew nearly 600 enthusiastic high school students representing 34 local and 26 international schools from 14 countries, for a weekend of hands-on engagement in international diplomacy.

Designed to simulate the UN system and proceedings in an academic context, the student-led MUN conference provided a platform for spirited debates and dynamic committee sessions centered around the timely theme, “Empowering underrepresented perspectives: giving a voice to the unheard.”

Alumnus Ahmed Helal (GU-Q’09), MENA Director at Global Counsel, an international strategic advisory firm, delivered the keynote speech. He set the tone of the conference, speaking about the importance of voices from the region in global debates, and in today’s multipolar age, drawing from his role advising on the Middle East’s participation in the global economy, and policy which addresses the impact of climate change on food security in arid lands.

“I believe that to find that voice, the region's future diplomats, teachers, scientists, and leaders need to first recognize that they are part of a long continuum of civilizational dialogue. This region has never been on the sidelines of that dialogue but always at the forefront. It's on your shoulders to continue in that tradition today and into the future,” Helal said in his address.

At the heart of the MUN, with a special focus on Palestine, were robust debates and the exchange of ideas. Student delegations representing different UN countries deliberated in committees chaired by GU-Q students. Putting their research preparation and public speaking skills to the test, they tackled challenges at the forefront of the international agenda, from conflict situations around the world to climate change and sustainability.

“This conference is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for high school students; they get to practice diplomacy and negotiation at one of the top schools for international affairs in the world, in a format crafted for them by GU-Q students studying international relations,” remarked Jibin Koshy, Educational Enrichment Manager. “It’s an introduction to what they can learn at GU-Q to prepare for careers in international diplomacy and many other fields. We are very proud of our students for their role in making this event possible.”

This year’s MUN was made possible by more than 70 GU-Q student and 30 high school volunteers, led by Secretary-General Nagla Abdelhady (GU-Q’25), Deputy Secretary-General Enisha Sharma (GU-Q‘24), Head of Communications Jay Pacer (GU-Q’26), Deputy Head of Communications Lawrence Mararac (GU-Q’26), and Head of Operations Mohamed Noeman (GU-Q’24).

GU-Q has organized Model UN conferences for high school students since the establishment of its Qatar campus in 2005. The next MUN for high school students will take place in the Fall 2024.

For more information about programs for high school students, please visit the website at https://www.qatar.georgetown.edu/hsp

About Georgetown University in Qatar

Established in 1789 in Washington, DC, Georgetown University is one of the world’s leading academic and research institutions. Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q), founded in 2005 in partnership with the Qatar Foundation, builds upon the world-class reputation of the university through education, research, and service. Inspired by the university’s mission of promoting intellectual, ethical, and spiritual understanding, GU-Q aims to advance knowledge and provide students and the community with a holistic educational experience that produces global citizens committed to the service of humanity.

Georgetown’s unique, interdisciplinary program prepares students to tackle the most important and pressing global issues by helping them develop critical thinking, analytical, and communication skills within an international context. GU-Q alumni work in leading local and international organizations across industries ranging from finance to energy, education, and media. The Qatar campus also hosts the Executive Master in Diplomacy and International Affairs along with the Executive Master’s in Leadership graduate degree programs.

For more information, please contact Nahla El Sherif