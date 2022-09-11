Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Genetec Inc. ("Genetec"), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced its participation at Intersec Saudi Arabia 2022 taking place September 13 – 15 at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center (RICEC).



In preparation for it’s first office opening in Saudi Arabia this year, Genetec will exhibit its expertise in unified physical security at booth 1-C12, comprising the following services and solutions:



Security Center 5.11, the latest update to the platform that combines access to all core modules; Omnicast, Synergis, AutoVu, and even Sipelia and intrusion monitoring right out of the box. Several features have been added to the base packages and connection license. These include advanced mapping, KiwiVision security analytics, threat level management, and more. This version also has new hybrid cloud options and increases the value gained from the security system.



Genetec Mission Control™, a decision management system that helps you understand unfolding events and quickly identify the best course of action. It simplifies the response coordination between stakeholders, speeding up incident resolution.



KiwiVision™ Video Analytics with Crowd Estimation transforms footage into smart, actionable information that helps detect and understand emerging events to make the right decision at the right time. This add-on module for Security Center Omnicast™ augments the video surveillance system with a complete suite of advanced video analytics. Crowd estimation helps you to observe, arrange, and manage the flow and development of crowds in real-time.

“In today’s highly connected world, we need to defend our physical security system as well as our communication infrastructure, servers, and data from cybercriminals. As Saudi Arabia’s technology and security fields continue to expand, we are thrilled to participate in Intersec Saudi Arabia and ramp up for the opening of our first office in the region next year. We look forward to expanding our flagship unified security platform in the region and assisting our end users in implementing the most effective security strategies,” said Firas Jadalla, Regional Director at Genetec.



At the event, Genetec's key experts will be present to share their insights on the importance of unification within physical security solutions and the value of choosing a solution that puts cybersecurity first. Presenting the company's state-of-the-art unified physical security solutions, Genetec will be displaying its latest update to its Security Center solution, marking its version 5.11. Version 5.11 brings unification to the forefront and simplifies the path to owning a unified security system. As Genetec's latest State of Physical Security report stated an increase in interest in hybrid cloud solutions, the experts will discuss hybrid cloud adoption and migration in the security industry through edge products.