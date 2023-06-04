Sharjah: The fourth edition of the "Jewels of the Emirates" Show, currently taking place at Expo Centre Sharjah, continues to dazzle visitors with an impressive array of diamond, gold, silver, and pearl jewellery, luxury watches, and perfumes, giving them the opportunity to explore the latest collections from leading local and international jewellery houses.

Organized by the Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the show, which concludes today’s evening, has established itself as a vital platform over the past three years. It is not only promoting Emirati designers but also showcasing their exceptional craftsmanship, highlighting their beautiful ornaments and jewellery meticulously crafted by their skilled hands.

The exhibition has also been serving as an avenue for such talented designers to showcase their innovations alongside globally recognized brands, attracting both local and international visitors.

A standout feature of this year's show is the "Emirati Goldsmiths" platform, an initiative of the Sharjah Chamber aimed at supporting entrepreneurs and youth projects.

As many as 14 Emirati designers have been given the opportunity to display their remarkable talents. Their modern and sophisticated designs have garnered significant attention, appealing to visitors with discerning tastes.

Moreover, their creations successfully capture and celebrate the authentic Emirati and Arab identity, incorporating intricate engravings and symbolic elements inspired by the rich heritage and history of the UAE.

The "Emirati Goldsmiths" platform, within the exhibition, has become a major attraction for jewellery enthusiasts. Through the brilliance of gold, these designers have artistically depicted the essence of the UAE, paying homage to its past and present. Each piece tells a story, unveiling the secrets and symbolism hidden within the precious metal, forming a breathtaking visual representation of the country's cultural heritage.

H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the 'Jewels of the Emirates' Show holds a profound purpose to establish an annual platform where Emirati entrepreneurs and talented individuals can unveil their unique works, creations, and designs.

“It offers them the opportunity to showcase their artistry before a discerning audience at Expo Centre Sharjah, a destination that has become a paramount international venue hosting three major specialized exhibitions in gold, jewellery, and watches. This event fosters an environment for exchanging experiences, learning from the best local and international practices, and staying updated with the latest designs and fashion trends presented by esteemed designers and brands. We are proud to empower Emirati talent and provide them with a stage to shine," Al Midfa said.

For her part, Mona Sultan Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of the SCCI's Chairman and the person responsible for the Emirati Goldsmiths platform, said: "We are deeply committed to actively involving the 'Emirati Goldsmiths' platform in every specialized event, be it local or international. Our ultimate goal is to enhance their experiences, nurture their talents, foster meaningful connections, and provide them with ample opportunities to exhibit their artistic creations and exquisite jewelry designs. With our current membership of 210 talented designers, and growing, we owe this success to the unwavering support extended by the Sharjah Chamber and the Expo Centre Sharjah. Together, we are committed to introducing visitors to the exhibition to the remarkable talent and artistic vision of our Emirati Goldsmiths."

Several Emirati designers taking part in the "Emirati Goldsmiths" platform expressed their gratitude to the Sharjah Chamber and Expo Center Sharjah for their unwavering support and the numerous facilities offered to all platform members. They emphasized the exhibition's value as an annual occasion to delve into the global world of gold jewelry, rubbing shoulders with leading designers and international jewelry houses.

Abeer Al Rubaidi, owner of Abali Jewelry and a longstanding participant in the exhibition since its inception, highlighted her focus on highlighting the beauty of Arabic calligraphy in her designs. She skillfully incorporates it into her exquisite ornaments and jewelry, capturing the attention of visitors and receiving tremendous support for her project.

One of the most remarkable pieces she unveiled during the event was Al Dar Necklace, which draws inspiration from the traditional Emirati house's shape. Adorned with Arabic inscriptions, this captivating piece carries a heartfelt message dedicated to mothers. Symbolizing the house that embraces us all, it embodies a sense of security and holds a special place in our hearts.

Furthermore, Hajer Samarai, participating for the third time in the exhibition, demonstrated her dedication to presenting collections inspired by the Emirati heritage and the timeless Arabian horse. Through her innovative use of gold and precious stones, she showcases unique combinations that can be worn in various styles, adding versatility and charm to her creations.

The exhibition dazzled its visitors with an opulent showcase of precious gold and diamonds prizes, while the exhibitors unveiled a plethora of exclusive offers and discounts, adding to the allure of the event.

