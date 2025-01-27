From AI-enabled imaging to streamlined workflows, GE HealthCare's latest innovations empower healthcare providers to deliver more precise, personalized care

Dubai, UAE: GE HealthCare, a leading global medical technology and digital solutions innovator, will announce key collaboration agreements and unveil groundbreaking AI-enabled imaging, ultrasound, and digital innovations in precision care at the 50th anniversary of Arab Health, held from January 27 – 30 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. These advancements in imaging, ultrasound, patient care, and pharmaceutical diagnostics are designed to shape the future of healthcare and address critical healthcare needs across the Eurasian and African Growth Markets (EAGM).

In the presence of more than 3,800 exhibitors from 180+ countries and a host of healthcare professionals and delegates at Arab Health 2025, GE HealthCare will demonstrate its commitment to transforming healthcare delivery in the region and beyond by showcasing its wide range of intelligent technologies and solutions that integrate seamlessly along clinical care pathways, including oncology, cardiology, and neurology. In key markets like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt, GE HealthCare has been expanding its broad range of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled devices to revamp existing hospital practices, better inform clinical decision-making, and improve patient outcomes.

Kostas Deligiannis, Zone President, Eurasian & African Growth Markets (EAGM), GE HealthCare, said: "Building on a 50-year legacy in the EAGM region, GE HealthCare is driving the next wave of transformation in healthcare. We continue to invest in innovative AI and digital solutions to address the region’s unique challenges and evolving needs, partnering with local providers to deliver impactful solutions that offer a more personal, precise, and human-focused approach across the care continuum. At Arab Health’s 50th anniversary, we are proud to showcase solutions that can help transform hospital practices and pave the way for a future-ready healthcare ecosystem."

GE HealthCare will present a wide range of leading next-generation solutions and AI-enabled devices at Arab Health 2025 to help streamline workflows, increase efficiency, and drive better patient care, clinical decisions, or outcomes. A mockup of the SIGNA™ Champion MR machine, which provides natural patient positioning for even the most challenging cases, will be on show at the GE HealthCare booth. Powered by advanced technologies like AIR™ Recon DL and AIR™ Coils, it is equipped with a ‘green’ intelligent magnet technology that optimizes low helium operations, enhancing cost-effectiveness without compromising system performance.

GE HealthCare will also display the new Revolution™ Advance CT at Arab Health. Ideal for routine clinical capabilities, this CT scanner is easy to use and operate, while also delivering outstanding image quality and keeping patients comfortable.

The highlight in mammography systems is the all-new Pristina Via which makes acquisition effortless, including with zero-click acquisition. It provides superior diagnostic accuracy compared with 2D alone, for all breast densities. Despite its advances and future focus, it has full backward compatibility and the system’s advanced features automate processes, allowing users to give patients the attentive, quality care they deserve.

At Arab Health 2025, GE HealthCare will also feature three ultrasound systems, including two with AI functionality. The ultra-portable Vscan Air™ SL with Caption AI supports rapid and confident assessments at the point of care. It provides real-time, step-by-step guidance on maneuvering the probe to capture diagnostic-quality standard echocardiographic views. The comprehensive Discover LOGIQ Totus™ ultrasound solution features AI-powered decision support and workflow technology, high-quality imaging, specialty tools, and a sleek design while the all-in-one, entry-level Venue Sprint™ delivers uncompromised image quality and smart workflows, combined with the freedom and maximum portability of wireless probes.

GE HealthCare will also join forces with key industry stakeholders, forging collaborations that build a healthier, more sustainable future. GE HealthCare is located at stand S3.B10 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are a $19.6 billion business with approximately 51,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.