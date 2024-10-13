Riyadh: The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) will participate in the inaugural Global Logistics Forum to be hosted by the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 12-14 October 2024 at the King Abdullah Financial District.

Under the banner “Reshaping the global map of logistics”, this event will bring together stakeholders to create a transformative new global map of trade and supply chains, fostering discussions on innovative solutions that will shape a sustainable and profitable future for the logistics sector as it navigates critical challenges.

GACA’s participation in this event will represent the opportunity to demonstrate how the Saudi Aviation Strategy (SAS) is supporting Vision 2030 and the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and transforming Saudi Arabia into one of the top global logistics hubs by 2030.

Achieving the ambitious SAS target of increasing air cargo capacity from 0.8 million tons in 2023 to 4.5 million tons by 2030 will position Saudi Arabia as a critical link in global supply chains. This will be achieved through the $100 billion of investment unlocked to modernize the Saudi aviation infrastructure and aided by the strategic geographic location of the Kingdom at the crossroads of three continents.

His Excellency Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, the President of GACA, will participate in a fireside chat during the plenary to discuss how the Kingdom is addressing global logistics challenges through the Saudi Aviation Strategy and what role Riyadh Integrated and other logistics zones are playing in the Kingdom’s broader logistics ambitions.

This event is expected to welcome over 10,000 visitors from 30+ countries, creating a unique platform for global logistics leaders to share best practices and address the challenges of the logistics sector.

About the Saudi Aviation Strategy and General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA):

The Saudi Aviation Strategy is transforming the entire Saudi aviation ecosystem to become the number one aviation sector in the Middle East by 2030, enabled by Vision 2030 and in line with the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

The Strategy is unlocking US$100 billion in private and government investment across the Kingdom’s airports, airlines, and aviation support services. The Strategy will extend Saudi Arabia’s connectivity across 29 airports, triple annual passenger traffic, establish two global long-haul connecting hubs, and increase air cargo capacity.

The Saudi Aviation Strategy is led by the Kingdom’s aviation regulator, the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA). GACA’s regulatory mission is to develop the air transport industry in accordance with the latest international standards, strengthen the position of the Kingdom as a globally influential player in civil aviation, and enforce the relevant rules, regulations, and procedures to ensure air transport safety and security, and sustainability.

About the Global Logistics Forum (GLF):

The Global Logistics Forum (GLF) is an innovative platform dedicated to shaping the future of logistics leadership, bringing together global leaders, investors, and key stakeholders to foster collaboration and drive the logistics industry forward.

By showcasing cutting-edge advancements and promoting innovative solutions, GLF leads initiatives that boost global connectivity and drive the sector's growth. The inaugural event, hosted by the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services, aims to reshape global trade and supply chains by uniting ecosystem partners to enhance efficiency, resilience, sustainability, and profitability in a globalized world.

