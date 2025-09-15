Dubai, UAE: The stage is set for the Futurists X Summit, taking place on September 22–23, 2025 at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel Conference Centre. Positioned as the definitive global summit for AI-based policy solutions and future-proof breakthroughs, the two-day gathering will unite policymakers, innovators, scientists, astronauts, and global business leaders to address one of the most urgent challenges of our time: the exponential pace of technological change versus the linear adaptation of policy and governance.

With the support of strategic partners including Mastercard and Emirates NBD, the summit will host more than half of the world’s top 50 ranked futurists, along with celebrated voices such as Professor Brian Cox, Commander Scott Kelly, Dr. Abir Haddad, Kevin J. Anderson, Ross Dawson, Pablos Holman, Zoltan Istvan, Professor Henrik von Scheel and more.

The program will spotlight frontier topics including AI and quantum technologies, longevity science, climate resilience, future economies, and human space exploration. Designed as more than a conference, the summit will catalyze actionable frameworks through plenary sessions, breakouts, book signings, and an exclusive wrap-up session during a VVIP Gala Dinner hosted aboard an iconic superyacht at Dubai Marina, reserved for select global leaders and distinguished guests.

Brett King, Founder of The Futurists Network, said: “The Futurists X Summit marks the first time that the majority of the world’s Top 50 ranked futurists are coming together at a global event, and we are proud to host this in Dubai with our partners Mastercard and Emirates NBD. Today, the gap between what is technically possible and what policy can keep up with is widening rapidly. To ensure an orderly transition toward a highly autonomous and sustainable future, serious planning is essential. This is why we have brought this extraordinary group of visionaries to the UAE — to chart a clear path forward toward a better future for all.”

Dr. Mohamed AlKhatib; CEO of The Futurists Network - GCC, said: “The Futurists X Summit is not about predicting the future, but preparing leaders and policymakers to act decisively in the face of exponential change. Dubai is the perfect host for this dialogue, as it stands at the crossroads of innovation, governance, and global collaboration.”

Tariq Qureishy, CEO of Voices of the Future and co-host of the summit, added: “We are bringing together some of the greatest minds of our time to address the defining questions of humanity’s future — from AI and ethics to climate adaptation and the future of work. This is not just an event, it’s a movement to ensure that policy keeps pace with technology and society.”

With global interest already secured, the Futurists X Summit is set to be a landmark event shaping the future of governance, economies, and societies.

For more information and registration, visit https://www.futuristevent.com/.

About FUTURISTS:

We founded The Futurists as a platform for the world’s preeminent thinkers to explore the future of humanity, our planet, and the global economy. We are creating a conference series, TV series, and podcast dedicated to addressing the greatest challenges facing humanity by looking ahead and evaluating the best courses of action. As we like to say on the podcast: “We’ll see you in the future.”

