Egypt Gulf company, announced a great success of "Future Real Estate Expo", held in Riyadh from December 4th to 6th, as the participating companies achieved sales of approximately EGP 6 billions, which enhances launching the Expo new edition in Al-Khobar in Saudi Arabia, scheduled from December 11th to 13th.

Eng. Sameh Fathy, Egypt Gulf Chairman, said that the Expo Riyadh edition of witnessed a remarkable turnout exceeds 4,500 visits in three days only, with sales reaching

EGP 6 billions, which reflects the strong demand for the expo and the high levels of client satisfaction with the real estate products offered by leading participating companies, especially given the gathering of a huge number of prominent companies in the Egyptian market to clients in one place.

He added that launching Al-Khobar edition of the Expo next Thursday, aims for expansion into the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, due to the increasing demand for real estate products there and its attractive investment environment for companies and developers, which reflects the company's understanding of clients needs in the Saudi market and its commitment to provide them with the best companies and offers.

Dr. Mahmoud Fathi, Future Real Estate Expo marketing consultant, pointed that Al-Khobar edition includes the participation of 21 major real estate companies, which entrenches its position as one of the most prominent real estate events in the region, and contributes to enhance the opportunities for exporting Egyptian real estate and expanding the presence of companies in the Gulf markets, where there is strong and genuine demand for the Egyptian real estate.

He added "The results achieved in Riyadh edition assure the exhibition's growing prominence as a leading platform for showcasing the latest real estate opportunities in the Egyptian and Gulf markets, as we witnessed during the exhibition, a high level of interaction and visitor satisfaction with the presented projects, which supports our expansion into the Eastern Province through launching Al-Khobar edition this week".

He noted the visitors praise to Future Real Estate Expo in Riyadh, which proved the good organization and ease of movement within the companies’ pavilions, in addition to the diversity of projects offered and the realism of the offers presented, besides enabling clients to learn about the projects of major real estate companies, which enhanced confidence in the experience and increased the value of participation for both clients and investors.