Dubai – The Museum of the Future has announced the return of the ‘Future Heroes’ Summer Camp, now in its third year. Running from 15 July to 1 August 2024, the camp provides participants an opportunity to explore the future, with an exciting and educational programme tailored for children aged 6 to 13. This year's edition promises a dynamic blend of hands-on workshops and immersive experiences, aimed at nurturing creativity, innovation, and critical thinking for children. The daily schedule is thoughtfully curated to offer a well-rounded mix of education and fun for every age group, with activities ranging from guided tours to interactive workshops.

Activities for Children Aged 6 – 9 years

The camp offers a diverse range of engaging activities tailored for younger children to spark their curiosity and creativity. Featuring activities such as sustainability capsule making and educational tours of the museum, participants will also have the opportunity to experience immersive VR experiences and storytelling sessions, which will provide exciting learning opportunities.

Sessions for Children Aged 10 – 13 years

The ‘Future Heroes’ camp offers children from the ages of 10 to 13 a range of activities that delve deeper into intricate themes designed to challenge their developing minds. Featuring interactive workshops that enhance critical thinking and problem-solving skills, participants will have the opportunity to get involved in advanced activities such as pulp papermaking and drone challenges, in addition to interactive sessions on space and technology topics.

The comprehensive schedule ensures that participants are engaged throughout the day, with a perfect balance of both educational content and entertainment. The Future Heroes Summer Camp provides an opportunity for children to develop new skills, make new friends, and explore their potential in a supportive and stimulating environment.

To learn more about the museum’s ‘Future Heroes’ Summer Camp, please visit: www.museumofthefuture.ae/en/program/summer-camp-2024