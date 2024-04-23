BNI UAE is set to host the BNI UAE’s Expo 2024 at the Jafza One Convention Centre on April 27, highlighting the theme "Breakthrough" to inspire innovation and provide outstanding networking opportunities for business growth.

The BNI UAE’s Expo 2024 will bring together key industry leaders and professionals from various industries as well as feature panel discussions and celebrate accomplishments within the BNI community.

In line with this year’s theme BNI UAE’s Expo has renowned speakers who will share experiences igniting breakthrough journeys through networking

Dubai, The UAE: Business Network International (BNI®) UAE, the world's largest business networking and referral organization, is excited to break through the third edition of BNI UAE’s Expo 2024, a significant flagship event including professionals and veterans inspiring through their breakthrough journeys, schedule on April 27, 2024, at the Jafza One Convention Centre, Dubai.

With "Breakthrough" as its exclusive theme, the expo provides exceptional networking opportunities and highlights new avenues for business growth, thus supporting entrepreneurship and business expansion. The event will bring keynote speakers including Bharat Daga, Executive Director of BNI Pune and Y P Lai, representing BNI South Asia (Thailand and the Philippines) who will provide valuable insights on leveraging networking for business growth and offer strategies for professional success, making it a worthwhile and value-adding event for all attendees.

According to the UAE's recent statistics, SMEs contribute 63.5 % to the non-oil GDP. It is forecasted that there will be 1 million SMEs in the UAE by the year 2030. At its core, the BNI UAE’s Expo 2024 encourages businesses in the UAE to transcend conventional boundaries and explore new horizons.

This event marks the continuation of BNI UAE's longstanding tradition of over 19 years, building a dynamic community of more than 1,200 members who have together created businesses worth over 2.5 Billion AED. BNI's dedication to promoting professional growth is evident in its extensive network, which includes 29 interconnected chapters throughout the region.

In anticipation of the expo, Bijay Rajnikantt Shah, the BNI National Director for UAE, expressed his enthusiasm stating, “We can proudly say that BNI UAE has been a catalyst for SME growth in the UAE for almost two decades. We provide powerful platforms, fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem that fuels innovation and propels the UAE's economic transformation. We are dedicated to exceeding these results, empowering entrepreneurs and business owners to forge meaningful connections and propel their ventures to the forefront of their industries through collaboration.”

This year’s expo is especially noteworthy for featuring two eminent keynote speakers, Bharat Daga and Y P Lai, whose insights are eagerly anticipated by the entrepreneurial community. Daga, renowned for his session, 'It starts with you’ while Y P Lai will speak to the gathering on ‘The Power of Power Teams’. Attendees will learn actionable strategies to enhance their business presence and forge longstanding and mutually beneficial connections.

The BNI UAE’s Expo 2024 will host over 700 attendees and 80 exhibitors as it offers a comprehensive platform for professionals to showcase their brands, network with industry leaders, and explore new horizons for expansion. Attendees can look forward to an expansive agenda, including panel discussions on pertinent business challenges and opportunities and an awards ceremony celebrating the remarkable achievements within the BNI community.

For additional details on the BNI UAE’s Expo 2024, including registration information and event schedule, visit https://www.bniuaeexpo.com/.

About BNI UAE:

BNI is a 38-year-old business and professional networking organization that allows only one person from each trade or profession to join a chapter. BNI has over 323,000 members worldwide, in 77 different countries, and from over 300 different types of professions, all of whom have benefited from increased referral business because of BNI. BNI is registered as 'Bird Wing Enterprises DMCC' in the United Arab Emirates and there are over 1,200 members who have generated over AED 2.5 Billion (over US$420 Million) in business through referrals since its inception in September 2005 to date. Belonging to BNI is like having dozens of salespeople working for you! Because every single company and entrepreneur out there needs more sales. BNI provides a structured referral networking system to help generate referrals by sharing business connections.

BNI EXPO:

The BNI EXPO is the flagship networking event in the Middle East, providing a unique opportunity for professionals to intersect innovation with referrals and forge valuable business connections. Organized by BNI UAE, the Expo stimulates dialogue among businesses, institutions, and governments. The event offers a diverse array of sessions and panel discussions, empowering attendees to network and stay abreast of the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the business world.

For more information, interviews, insights, and images please contact:

Chamodi Gunawardane

chamodi@yardstick-marketing.com

Dimple Menezes

dimple@yardstick-marketing.com

Yardstick Marketing Management

PO Box - 116125, Dubai, United Arab Emirates