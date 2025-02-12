Doha: In a rapidly evolving global marketplace, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are often faced with the daunting challenge of staying competitive. Recognising this need, the Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council, in partnership with Qatar Development Bank (QDB), has continuously delivered its highly successful five-day Strategic Product Management Bootcamp. Designed to provide SMEs with the knowledge and tools to succeed, the bootcamp has become an integral part of Qatar’s ongoing efforts to foster innovation and entrepreneurship.

The program, now in its 8th edition, has gained widespread recognition for its ability to shape the entrepreneurial landscape in Qatar. Each edition builds on the success of the last, with QRDI Council’s commitment to empowering local businesses growing ever more evident. This bootcamp is not just a training program, it’s a vital support system for Qatar’s SME sector, which continues to play an essential role in the country’s vision for innovation and economic diversification.

Beyond its focus on SMEs, QRDI Council recognises the critical role of product management across organiations of all sizes. The Council's initiatives support the integration of product management practices across all sectors, ensuring that businesses, from SMEs to large local enterprises (LLEs), are equipped with the tools they need to maintain competitiveness and promote innovation in today’s global economy.

Aysha Abdulhameed Al Mudahka, RDI Program Director at QRDI Council said: “As a key component of Qatar's National Vision 2030, QRDI Council is proud to promote research and innovation to aid in the nation's sustainable development. In keeping with the Vision's objectives of creating a knowledge-based, competitive, and innovative economy, our ongoing efforts to support SMEs and encourage entrepreneurship are essential to diversifying Qatar's economy and guaranteeing long-term prosperity.”

Ghanim Al Sulaiti, the founder and CEO of Enbat Holding, had previously spoken as a guest speaker at the sixth edition of the SME Bootcamp. He gave the participating SMEs valuable advice and provided insightful stories from his business career. The growth and success of small and medium-sized businesses depend on efforts like the QRDI Council's SME Bootcamp, which Ghanim emphasised as being crucial.

“Having a platform like QRDI Council that brings together people from different parts of the industry helps bridge the gap and makes it more engaging. I believe there’s so much in common between our vision at Enbat and QRDI. QRDI Council has been a pillar in Doha, raising awareness about the importance of research and focusing on R&D. In our industry, we constantly need this. We need to find ways to improve people's lives through innovative ideas and sustainable solutions. That’s why we continue to work together, and that’s why we’re here today.”

As the 8th edition concludes, the bootcamp featured several remarkable guest speakers, including Hamad Hadeed CEO of cytomate, and Mohamed Ali Abbaspour,Founder & CEO of sponixtech. Both entrepreneurs shared their personal journeys and provided participants with a unique view of what it takes to overcome challenges and successfully scale a business. Their stories of perseverance, innovation, and strategic decision-making were invaluable to the attendees, offering a roadmap for navigating the often-turbulent waters of entrepreneurship.

One of the key strengths of the bootcamp is the opportunity it provides for networking. The program offers participants not only access to a wealth of business knowledge but also a chance to connect with fellow entrepreneurs and industry experts. Throughout the week, attendees share experiences, gain new insights, and build relationships that can help propel their ventures forward. This collaborative environment fosters both professional growth and the exchange of ideas, allowing participants to see their businesses from new perspectives.

But QRDI Council’s SME training is far more than a series of inspirational talks. It’s a hands-on, interactive experience where participants are immersed in practical, real-world business exercises. Over five days, they explore the 5D framework, dive deep into advanced market research techniques, and develop actionable business roadmaps. Focused sessions on customer engagement and product launch preparation ensure participants are ready to tackle the practicalities of launching and growing a business. Each session is designed to address every aspect of the product launch process, creating a launch plan, anticipating potential delays, managing stakeholder expectations, and refining strategies for success.

On the final day, participants showcase their progress by presenting their business propositions, demonstrating the insights and skills they’ve gained throughout the training. This hands-on approach ensures that they leave with a deep understanding of how to turn theory into practice, making them better equipped to navigate the challenges of the business world.

QRDI Council’s commitment to fostering innovation extends far beyond the Strategic Product Management Bootcamp. The Council is dedicated to supporting a wide array of entities, from government institutions to large local enterprises (LLEs), as well as SMEs. Initiatives such as the Qatar Open Innovation Program continue to underscore QRDI Council’s role as a leader in driving research and development in the region.

As QRDI Council prepares for its next bootcamp, the organisation remains steadfast in its mission to help Qatar become a global hub for innovation. Through continuous support for local businesses and entrepreneurs, the Council continues to play a key role in shaping the future of Qatar’s economy, one idea, one business, and one entrepreneur at a time.

QRDI Council is a government entity with the mission to support research, development and innovation (RDI) activities as well as to develop RDI talent in Qatar. The Council strives to make Qatar a top destination for global talent and a pioneering research, innovation, and development hub with its motto "locally empowered, globally connected". Playing a pivotal role within the Qatar National Development Strategy, the QRDI Council is actively shaping the Innovation component of the Economic Diversification goal. The Council's commitment underlines its unwavering dedication to the Qatar National Vision 2030.

