Sharjah: The 13th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2024) will feature a lineup of influential leaders delivering insightful and thought-provoking talks that address global issues, including the transformative role of education for future generations and the intense global competition for top talent. The forum will also explore cutting-edge developments in genomics, economics, and media, examining how these innovations can be leveraged to propel societal progress and align with the UAE’s ambitious aspirations.

H.E Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office; global economist Prof Justin Lin, Chief Economist for China and former Senior Vice President for Development Economics at the World Bank; Renowned Japanese economist and Professor Fumio Hayashi; Moroccan engineer and inventor, Rachid El Yazmi; and Dr. Ahmed Al Awadhi, Director of the Emirati Genome Programme, are among the distinguished speakers set to take the stage during the international event organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau on September 4-5 under the theme ‘Agile Governments... Innovative Communication.’

National media and prosperity

H.E Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed Bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, will provide key insights into the crucial role of national media as a global force in solidifying the UAE’s international reputation during the session titled ‘National Media and Prosperity.’ He will explore the significant responsibilities placed on Emirati media to document and promote the nation’s achievements locally and globally. He will emphasise the importance of accurately portraying the UAE’s reality, reflecting the political leadership’s vision, strategic objectives, and current and future aspirations.

Furthermore, His Excellency will discuss the strategies employed by the UAE to navigate the challenges posed by the globalisation of communication. He will highlight how the nation has built a robust national media landscape that drives development and progress and safeguards national identity and the state’s core values.

In addition, he will examine the profound impact of the digital revolution on interactions and information-sharing methods, addressing the transformative role of new technologies, including AI, in shaping the future of media.

Educators - architects of creative generations

Albert Einstein said: "Education is what remains after one has forgotten what one has learned in school." Voltaire argued, "Education cultivates talent, but it does not create it." Both believed in education’s power to nurture innate talents, turning them into skills that drive national progress.

Top Chinese economist Prof Justin Lin will explore these ideas in his talk, ‘Einstein and Voltaire for Governments: The Seeds of Talent Blossom through Education.’ He will highlight how nations have succeeded by fostering talent through innovative, student-focused education systems. Lin will discuss equal educational opportunities, the importance of a flexible curriculum, and how nurturing talent through education enhances economic resilience and development.

Japan’s 'Lost Decades': A Message to World Governments

Renowned Japanese economist Professor Fumio Hayashi will deliver an inspiring speech titled ‘Japan’s 'Lost Decades': A Message to World Governments.’ He will explore the causes and consequences of Japan’s prolonged economic stagnation, offering valuable insights into global economic challenges and potential solutions.

His speech will include a comprehensive analysis of rapid demographic shifts and their impact on the global economy, complemented by a case study on Japan’s economy and the lessons it offers. Hayashi will underscore the critical importance of international cooperation and advocate for significant structural reforms in labour markets to ensure long-term economic stability and growth in the coming decades.

Partnership between Arab governments, innovators

With at least 180 patents and more than 250 scientific publications, ranked among the top 10 most influential Muslim figures in the world, Rachid El Yazmi, the renowned Moroccan engineer and inventor of the rechargeable lithium battery, embodies the critical role of innovation in the telecommunications sector. He will take the stage with young Emirati inventor Ali Hamid Al-Loughani, member of Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Science and Technology, in an inspiring talk titled ‘Arab Geniuses: Pioneering the Advancement of Global Communication,’ highlighting global competition for talent, the need to nurture innovation, and the importance of scientific and cultural exchange to amplify the global impact of Arab researchers. He will discuss how partnerships between governments, companies, and scientists can drive technological advancements and sustainable development, ensuring Arab talents remain locally and globally productive.

UAE’s genomic journey towards a healthier world

In an inspiring talk titled ‘The Emirati Genome Programme: A Journey to a Healthier Future,’ Dr. Ahmed Al Awadhi, Director of the Emirati Genome Programme, will present the UAE Genome Programme's decade-long journey. Launched to revolutionise healthcare, the programme maps Emirati genes to understand and treat genetic diseases better.

Al Awadhi will discuss the goal of collecting one million genetic samples, the challenges of recruiting participants, and the importance of data privacy. He will also highlight how the programme supports cutting-edge research and its practical applications to improve public health and enhance the quality of life locally and globally.

Registration for attendance and participation in IGCF 2024 is available via www.igcc.ae.