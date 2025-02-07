Abu Dhabi/Dubai, UAE – Zayed University (ZU) is once again at the forefront of fostering innovation and creativity as it participates in UAE Innovates 2025, the nation’s largest celebration of innovation. Throughout February, across Zayed University’s campuses in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, a diverse and exciting lineup of events, workshops, and competitions will take place, underscoring the university’s mission to inspire and equip the next generation of innovators.

This year’s program, under the theme “Empowering the Future Through Innovation,” features over 50 activities across various disciplines, including artificial intelligence (AI), sustainability, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation. These events include hackathons, competitions, workshops and discussion forums, each designed to inspire, educate, and empower students to tackle real-world challenges and contribute to the UAE’s vision of becoming a global hub for innovation.

Commenting on the program of events, Prof. Micheal Allen, Acting Vice President at Zayed University said: “At Zayed University, we are committed to nurturing a culture of innovation that aligns with the UAE’s transition towards a more knowledge-based economy. I am excited to see the transformative ideas that will emerge from this month-long celebration when our campuses will be a hive of ideas and creativity. Innovation Month shines a spotlight on the talent of our students, faculty, staff and partners and their commitment to solving global challenges through groundbreaking ideas and pioneering solutions.”

Among the key highlights of ZU’s program are:

Pioneering AI Solutions for Environmental Challenges : A hackathon organized by the College of Natural and Health Sciences, will bring together students, faculty, and staff to design AI-driven solutions for pressing environmental issues such as climate change, waste management, and biodiversity conservation.

: A hackathon organized by the College of Natural and Health Sciences, will bring together students, faculty, and staff to design AI-driven solutions for pressing environmental issues such as climate change, waste management, and biodiversity conservation. AI-Powered Learning Startup Competition : The College of Interdisciplinary Studies (CIS) will be inviting aspiring entrepreneurs to develop AI-driven solutions for education. Participants have the opportunity to pitch innovative ideas to gamify learning for children aged 3–16, with the chance to win AED 50,000 in startup grants.

: The College of Interdisciplinary Studies (CIS) will be inviting aspiring entrepreneurs to develop AI-driven solutions for education. Participants have the opportunity to pitch innovative ideas to gamify learning for children aged 3–16, with the chance to win AED 50,000 in startup grants. Digital Innovation in Smart Cities: Applications of AI and Digital Twins : CIS will also be collaborating with Siemens Advanta Middle East, whose Vice President, Markus Schwarz will run a workshop on how AI and digital twins are transforming urban environments, offering insights into the future of smart cities.

: CIS will also be collaborating with Siemens Advanta Middle East, whose Vice President, Markus Schwarz will run a workshop on how AI and digital twins are transforming urban environments, offering insights into the future of smart cities. Assessment in the Era of AI – Organized by the Center for Educational Innovation, this discussion forum will explore the role of artificial intelligence in academic assessments and learning methodologies.

– Organized by the Center for Educational Innovation, this discussion forum will explore the role of artificial intelligence in academic assessments and learning methodologies. Bloomberg Terminals Workshop and Stock Trading Competition – The College of Business will be providing hands-on sessions for students introducing them to the fundamentals of Bloomberg terminals and challenging them to showcase their financial acumen.

– The College of Business will be providing hands-on sessions for students introducing them to the fundamentals of Bloomberg terminals and challenging them to showcase their financial acumen. Arabic Public Speaking Masterclass - The Zai Arabic Language Research Center will host a masterclass for 30 selected students to enhance their public speaking skills in Modern Standard Arabic, promoting linguistic excellence and cultural pride.

About Zayed University

Zayed University, the UAE’s flagship higher education institution, was established in 1998 and proudly bears the name of the Founder of the Nation – the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. In the spirit of Sheikh Zayed, the University is a pioneer and innovator in the field of education and research. The University currently caters to many Emirati and international students across its full range of undergraduate and postgraduate offerings.

Led by Her Excellency Shamma Bint Sohail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development, Zayed University Board of Trustees Chairperson, the University proudly serves the needs of the Nation and contributes to the UAE’s economic, social, and cultural progress, in its state-of-the-art campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Through research, scholarship, creative activities and outreach, Zayed University provides educational leadership, expands opportunity, and enriches the knowledge of local, regional, and global communities.

The University is proud of its role in encouraging academic excellence, promoting leadership skills and advancing knowledge. The University also strives to encourage the potential and inspire the promise of all its students, whilst also accelerating change in the UAE and contributing towards the Nation’s ambitious plan for the next 50 years.

