Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Fitness means something different to everyone, and Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) celebrates every journey. For some, success may mean putting trainers on for the first time in years, but for others it might mean running a third 10K in a week. Seasoned athletes will relish the city transforming into one enormous workout, and with thousands of free activities happening every day, there are plenty of ways to challenge even the fittest of individuals. But it is not all about personal bests – with so much on offer, here are some fresh and exciting ways for fitness fans to push themselves this DFC.

Dubai Padel Cup

The Dubai Padel Cup, running from 7 to 26 November, offers seasoned athletes a golden opportunity to delve into the invigorating mix of tennis and squash that has taken the world by storm – ideal for athletes looking to try something new and embrace a sport that combines strategy, agility, and teamwork. With its fast-paced gameplay, padel provides a heart-pumping workout and a chance to test endurance in a different setting. Additionally, the tournament fosters a vibrant community of like-minded individuals, bringing together players from various backgrounds and skill levels. It's the perfect opportunity to connect, build camaraderie, and experience the thrill of competitive sport.

‘Future Fit’ at the Museum of the Future

One of Dubai’s most iconic buildings brings you the chance to work-out in a spectacular ‘bucket-list’ setting. Fitness goals are not always about speed and reps –stepping out of your comfort zone and trying new things can lead to just as valuable personal growth and development. If the weight section at the gym is your usual domain, challenge yourself to a soothing stretch as part of a yoga class, or if the running machine is your go-to workout, seek a moment of calm in a guided sound journey session. Five sessions a day are on offer between 3 and 5 November, offering plenty of opportunity to try to embrace a new activity in a unique setting.

Dubai Ride presented by DP World

Cycling fans can take to the road and join 40,000 participants as they cycle down Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai Ride, presented by DP World on Sunday 12 November, starting at 6AM. Supported by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the iconic cycling event is non-competitive and open to all. Participants can enjoy two unique routes that highlight prominent Dubai landmarks, such as the Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal, and Burj Khalifa. Whether you're seeking an enjoyable ride or want to challenge yourself, you have the option to choose between two routes: the 12km Sheikh Zayed Road course or the 4km Downtown family route along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard. Best of all, participation is free.

The largest high-intensity interval training class

New for 2023 is the “largest high-intensity interval training class”, hosted by adidas and Les Mills, which will offer an opportunity to be part of a heart-pounding intense workout where seasoned sporty-types can squeeze in as many reps as possible, while being part of a Guiness World Record™ attempt. Taking place after Dubai Ride on 12 November, participants will work out across six stages along Sheikh Zayed Road for a truly memorable fitness experience.

Dubai Stand Up Paddle in Hatta, presented by RTA

An opportunity to try something new, take a break from your usual sport of choice and join the inaugural Dubai Stand-Up Paddle (SUP) event on Saturday 18 November. Hosted at the tranquil Hatta Dam, this one-of-a-kind event brings an exceptionally rare opportunity to get up close to the Dam while gliding by on an SUP board. Even the most seasoned of athletes will enjoy the test of navigating the mass challenge session (and receiving a certificate of completion!), while taking in breathtaking mountainous scenery. Stay for a sunset SUP yoga session for a serene end to a remarkable day.

2023 Hatta Spartan Trifecta Weekend, Trail Half Marathon and 10K

Seasoned runners can join a race like no other, with three trail runs to choose from: the Hatta Beast 21K, the Hatta Super 10K and the Hatta 5K Sprint Race. And those looking to really push themselves can enter all three. Promising to take you on a journey that will take you to your limits, the routes will take you off-road, cutting through the incredible natural environment of Hatta's hills and mountains. The spectacular scenery will only add to the buzz of completing and being presented with an exclusive T-shirt and medal. Those who conquer all three courses will be handed the ultimate reward of all three Spartan Trifecta medals. Taking place on 25 and 26 November, this promises to be one of DFC’s stand-out events and will offer an unparalleled and adrenaline-fueled sense of accomplishment.

With 2023 promising to be the biggest and best DFC yet, it is easier than ever to complete the challenge. So, sign up now at www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com to be part of one of the world’s biggest fitness events that never fails to stir up massive public enthusiasm every single time.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge is organised by Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council; with Presenting Partners DP World, Dubai South Mai Dubai, and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Association Partners Sun and Sand Sports, Blue, Dubai Chambers, Emirates Airline, Emirates NBD, Etisalat by E&, La Roche Posay, MIRA Developments, Mubadala Health, Optimum Nutrition, talabat, AVIV, Shamal – Kite Beach and Emaar; Official Partners Aster Hospitals, Clinics and Pharmacy, Arabian Automobiles Co, Cigna, Emarat, Lipton, SIRO and TechnoGym; Media Partner Arabian Radio Network (ARN); and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Event Security Committee, Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, and Emirates Schools Establishment.

About Dubai Fitness Challenge:

An initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) was created to support His Highness’ vision of making Dubai one of the most active cities in the world. This seventh edition of DFC offers an action-packed calendar of sporting events and activities across the 30 days and will bring friends, families, visitors, colleagues, and communities together as they commit to 30 minutes of exercise for 30 consecutive days. Featuring flagship events, Dubai Run and Dubai Ride along with the addition of Dubai Stand Up Paddle, this year’s Challenge runs from Saturday 28 October to Sunday 26 November 2023.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism

Email: mediarelations@dubaidet.ae