Abu Dhabi: The Fourth Abu Dhabi Family Forum, held under the theme ‘Cohesive Family, Sustainable Community’focused on key pillars of Sustainable Family, Business Leadership, Children of the Future, and Emirati Heritage, witnessed a remarkable participation in the diverse workshops held in partnership with various entities.

The 'Sustainable Family Station’ hosed six workshops, including 'Digital Parenting' organised by the Khalifa Empowerment Program, 'Bridges of Hope' held in collaboration with the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, 'Generations Journey' by the Authority of Social Contribution, 'Strength Your Muscles and Get Rid of Sagging' by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and 'Balance Between Work and Life' by the Sanad Al-Watan Women Society. In addition, the outdoor events at the station, including the Family Theater, Family Kitchen and Aqdar Cultural Salon, as well as entertaining competitions and prizes, gained the attention of the visitors of the forum of different age groups.

Eng. Sanaa Youssef Al Dhaen, Head of General Service at FDF and Head of the Sustainable Families Station, said: “Under the theme Cohesive Family, Sustainable Community, the Fourth Abu Dhabi Family Forum 2023 highlights the significance of the family as a strategic partner that can help achieve broad sustainable development objectives. The purpose of the forum is to acquaint families with plans for sustainable social development in the upcoming phase, as well as current and upcoming social services, with an emphasis on digital and smart services. In addition to enhancing the quality of life and the family's capacity to preserve its cohesiveness, solidarity, and unity, these services guarantee a prompt and effective response to families in a variety of circumstances. They also help to provide prevention, protection, and appropriate intervention.”

Eng Al Dhaen also noted that the Sustainable Families Station hosts a number of activities including digital parenting, the Bridges of Hope program, traffic safety, home gardening, sustainability tips, diverse workshops and various sports activities along with several lucky draws, prizes and surprises for visitors. The key goal is to promote the national spirit, spread happiness among family members, support talented youth and raise awareness among community members interactively, in cooperation with several strategic partners.

Mona Karam, member of the Productive Projects Committee and Director of the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS) Branch in Khorfakhan, said, “Sharjah City for Human Services, through the Productive Projects Department of the Masarat Centre for Development and Empowerment, is interested in strengthening community collaborations around the country. This is accomplished by taking part in the Fourth Abu Dhabi Family Forum, which is supported by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation. The eight-day event, which takes place at Al Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi from 4 PM to 10 PM, aims to introduce employees with impairments to the artistic side and to foster their artistic capabilities in profitable initiatives.”

" The Takween Pavilion showcases five distinct projects, encompassing artistic paintings, handicrafts, ceramics, sweets, and carpets. The goal of the participation is to support the city's efforts for the social empowerment of people with disabilities by enhancing the financial freedom and creative energy of employees with disabilities,” Karam added.

Bader Hasan Al Shehhi, Director of Communication and Community Engagement Division at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, said: “We are delighted to join hands with FDF and be strategic partner of the Fourth Abu Dhabi Family Forum, which held under the theme Cohesive Family, Sustainable Community. This collaboration highlights the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority's dedication to its social duty and accountability for the long-term viability of the food and agriculture industries in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

Furthermore, Al Shehhi noted that the authority is participating in the forum through workshops and awareness sessions that signifies its active role in the areas of agriculture and food safety, and its responsibility for food security. He also pointed out that it raises awareness on the significance of healthy eating, positive dietary habits, and the reduction of food waste. Additionally, the participation promotes the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Award for Agricultural Excellence in its second edition, aiming to ensure the achievement of a healthy and sustainable society and enhance well-being in Abu Dhabi.

“Families are essential in fostering a culture of agriculture and food sustainability in society because they hold each other accountable for responsible resource management, reduction of food waste, and efficient use of resources. The authorities have initiated a campaign aimed at increasing public awareness of the significance of mitigating loss and waste, as well as inspiring all members of society to utilise resources responsibly and minimise waste in the areas of water, electricity, and food. Additionally, the authority supports the home gardening campaign, which encourages families to grow fruits and vegetables in little home gardens in order to support sustainability and the availability of local food supplies,” Al Shehhi added.

The Fourth Abu Dhabi Family Forum 2023, organised by FDF under the umbrella of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Program for Excellence and Community Intelligence goal is to give families engaging developmental experiences in a social setting that blends enjoyment, learning, and skill application. The forum consists of a number of integrated participatory activities with different service providers, fostering a sense of challenge and camaraderie among community members, fortifying ties between families and the community, and fostering confidence in service organisations.

For more information:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email : media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com