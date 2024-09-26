Sharjah: Global leaders and government officials, including former presidents, heads of state, ministers, and renowned experts in policy and innovation, will convene at the inaugural ‘Regional Data & Community Development Forum’ to deliberate and share their expertise on leveraging data to drive sustainability and advance societal welfare and quality of life.

The high-level event, organised by the Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD) in Sharjah on October 9-10 at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, will host more than 100 officials and experts, including H.E Kersti Kaljulaid, former President of the Republic of Estonia, Dr. Hala El Said, Economic Advisor to H.E. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Dr. Magued Osman, former Egyptian Minister of Communications and Information Technology, and H.E. Anna König Jerlmyr, former Mayor of Stockholm, among other notable figures. These thought leaders will engage in critical discussions shaping the future of data-driven community development.

Kersti Kaljulaid: The youngest president of Estonia

H.E Kersti Kaljulaid, the former and youngest president in the Republic of Estonia’s history, will contribute valuable insights during the panel discussion titled ‘Statistical Offices in the AI Era: Evolution or Extinction?’ Drawing on her extensive experience, she will provide an in-depth analysis of the future of statistical institutions in the context of rapid technological progress. Kaljulaid will address the challenges and opportunities posed by the digital revolution, with a particular focus on how governments and statistical agencies can leverage AI to enhance the precision and efficiency of data analysis.

Dr. Hala El Said, Economic Advisor to the President of Egypt

Dr. Hala El Said, Economic Advisor to H.E. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, will provide key contributions to the session titled ‘Why do Businesses Fail?’ where she will address the critical challenges SMEs face in effectively utilising data. As a former Egyptian Minister of Planning and Economic Development and Advisor to the Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, El Said will offer strategic insights into bridging the data utilisation gap between large corporations and SMEs, proposing actionable solutions to enhance their data collection and analysis capabilities.

Anna König Jerlmyr, former Mayor of Stockholm

Anna König Jerlmyr, former Mayor of Stockholm (Sweden), will deliver a comprehensive vision for sustainable urban development during the session titled ‘Cities of Tomorrow: Data Integration for Sustainable Development.’ She will emphasise the importance of understanding citizens' behaviours, preferences, and needs to address both present and future urban challenges. Jerlmyr will highlight how data can be used to balance growth, development, and environmental sustainability, based on her experience leading the city of Stockholm, which was named the "World’s Smartest City" at the 2019 Smart City Expo World Congress.

H.E Mamusu Massaquoi, Deputy Minister of Education in Sierra Leone

The Deputy Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary School Education (MBSSE) II in Sierra Leone, H.E Mamusu Massaquoi, will offer her expert perspective on aligning education with labour market demands in the session titled ‘Overcoming Unemployment with a Click.’ With extensive experience in both government and academia, Massaquoi will showcase Sierra Leone’s approach to curriculum development and its integration with economic needs. She will discuss how collaboration between government, the private sector, and academic institutions can create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth.

Andrew Barnes, innovator, entrepreneur, author of The 4-Day Week

During the session titled ‘4-Day Work Week—Data Settles the Productivity Debate,’ Andrew Barnes will share his insights on driving innovation in education and vocational training. Drawing from his global experience with the "4-Day Workweek" initiative through his company, Perpetual Guardian—an approach that has inspired over 250 companies—Barnes will explore how to create educational programs that meet labor market demands. He will also emphasize the importance of data exchange in identifying market needs and designing customized training solutions.

Dr. Magued Osman, CEO and Director, Egyptian Center for Public Opinion Research

A distinguished economist and political expert, Dr. Magued Osman, CEO and Director of the Egyptian Center for Public Opinion Research (Baseera), will offer a comprehensive perspective integrating academic expertise with public policy during the session ‘Overcoming Unemployment with a Click.’ With his extensive experience as Egypt’s former Minister of Communications and Information Technology and Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers' Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC), Dr. Osman will present practical solutions to enhance collaboration with stakeholders, ensuring that education aligns with the evolving demands of the job market and digital economy.

H.E Dr. Ashraf El Arabi, President of Egypt’s Institute of National Planning

Dr. Ashraf El Arabi, President of Egypt’s Institute of National Planning and a prominent economist, will provide valuable insights into measuring community happiness and well-being during the session titled ‘What do numbers reveal about community satisfaction?’ He will share his experience as Secretary-General of the Arab Society for Economic Research and highlight how opinion polls and market studies can be utilised to assess and map happiness levels across Arab societies, offering a data-driven approach to understanding societal satisfaction and its key determinants.

Alan Smithson, co-founder of MetaVRse

Renowned innovator Alan Smithson, Co-founder of MetaVRse and creator of the world's largest virtual shopping destination, will provide a forward-looking perspective on the role of artificial intelligence in statistical development during the session titled ‘Statistical Offices in the AI Era: Evolution or Extinction?’ Smithson will offer his insights on building more efficient data-driven communities, exploring how statistical offices, researchers, and governments can adapt to technological advancements. He will also highlight the effective use of AI in modernizing and advancing the capabilities of statistical offices.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH Group

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH Group will share his extensive expertise in sustainability during the session titled ‘Data and the Economy of Sustainability.’ Under his leadership, BEEAH Group has become a global leader in waste management and clean energy. He will discuss how BEEAH Group has utilised data to optimise its operations and develop innovative solutions to ensure environmental and economic sustainability.

Charlotte Lockhart, 4 Day Week Global Co-Founder

As co-founder of 4 Day Week Global and a board member of the Wellbeing Research Centre at Oxford University, Charlotte works promoting internationally the benefits of a productivity-focused and reduced-hour workplace. Charlotte’s passion for the reduced-hour work has led 4 Day Week Global to become the world’s leading organisation in promoting the concept of working smarter, not longer.