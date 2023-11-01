Dubai: The Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders' Summit 2023 will convene international leaders in sustainability, technology, finance, and policy at the Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi from November 1-3, 2023. Under the theme: “Driving economic growth for a greener world,” the highly anticipated event will be chaired by His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade for the U.A.E.

The Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders’ Summit 2023 will play a crucial role in the global push for environmental conservation and sustainable development. The summit is a timely demonstration of the potential and progress of energy transition in the region.

The gathering of international leaders in sustainability, technology, finance, and policy will serve as an invaluable platform for discussing, innovating, and driving global strategies toward sustainable living. Taking place before the United Nations COP28, it will set the tone for international and regional dialogue and decision-making, allowing the world's leaders to approach the conference with informed perspectives, ambitious goals, and actionable strategies for combating climate change.

Participants can expect an engaging and comprehensive program featuring keynote addresses, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities. The agenda will cover a wide range of topics, including ethical global commerce and movement, strategies for decarbonizing industries, sustainable finance, impact entrepreneurship, sustainable tourism, climate-smart cities, mobility systems, sustainable consumption, and resource conservation.

“We are so excited to be bringing together some of the region’s most influential leaders in sustainability to debate the most pressing issues today and find solutions that will have a measurable impact on our transition to a greener economy,” said Khuloud Al Omian. “We all have a responsibility to protect our beautiful planet for future generations.”

Innovation is the key driver for developing and bolstering the local and regional green economy. Advancements in sustainable technologies and practices, ranging from renewable energy solutions to waste management systems, have the potential to dramatically reshape the economic landscape of the region. Not only can they replace or reduce reliance on traditional, environmentally harmful industries, but they can also create new avenues for job creation and economic growth.

By fostering entrepreneurship and attracting global investments, the U.A.E. and its neighboring countries aim to become leading hubs for green innovation. This transformation is not only crucial for regional sustainable development, but it also sets a precedent and provides a replicable model for similar regions around the globe. In turn, this boosts the global green economy and helps to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and other international environmental commitments.

The Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders' Summit promises to be an impactful event that will empower global leaders, industry experts, and stakeholders to address the most pressing environmental challenges of our time. By accelerating the transition toward a greener, more sustainable world, the summit aims to create a legacy of sustainable development and prosperity for future generations.

