Saudi female leaders will also be spotlighted, underscoring their vital role in driving the Kingdom’s economic and cultural transformation.

Riyadh: Forbes Middle East has announced that H.H. Princess Noura Bint Mohammed Al Saud, Chairperson of the Women’s Committee for Community Development, will chair the third annual Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit. The event will be held in Riyadh on November 2–3, 2025, under Her Highness’s esteemed patronage.

Established as a leading regional and international platform, the summit will bring together an elite group of female leaders and decision-makers from Saudi Arabia and beyond, spotlighting women’s pivotal role in driving economic and cultural transformation across the region.

This year’s edition will feature senior government leaders and executives across diverse sectors and global institutions, including:

H.H. Sheikha Dr Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions.

H.H. Princess Doaa Bint Mohammed, CEO, Al Mohra Education Company & Former Supreme President of the Arab Women's Authority

H.E. Petra Menander, Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Yemen, and the Sultanate of Oman, Embassy of Sweden in Riyadh

H.E. Anu-Eerika Viljanen, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Embassy of Finland Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

These leaders will highlight women’s achievements across diverse sectors, emphasizing their significance in advancing economic and cultural development. The summit will also spotlight women’s contributions to the economy, innovation, entrepreneurship, the creative industries, and sustainable luxury. As a distinguished platform, it reflects women’s expanding influence in shaping the future and driving transformative change in the Kingdom, in alignment with Vision 2030’s ambitious agenda.

The two-day event, which is set to take place at the Fairmont Riyadh Hotel, will bring together 90 female leaders and innovators from around the world. Speakers include prominent executives from major global companies, such as Visa, the University of Manchester - Dubai, Cenomi Centers, Oracle, and Schneider Electric.

Among the key voices are Randa Bessiso, Founding Director – Middle East, University of Manchester - Dubai; Nadia Zaal, Founder & CEO of Zaya and CEO of Al Barari; Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, SVP and Group Country Manager for the GCC at Visa, CEME; Youmna Khoury, founder & CEO of YOUMI BEAUTY; and Narin Amara, YouTuber and social media influencer, “Narin's Beauty.” They will contribute to inspiring discussions through panels focused on:

Diplomacy for Empowerment – Women Building Bridges Across Borders: Exploring the role of women in diplomacy in advancing gender equality, fostering cross-cultural dialogue, empowering future generations, and supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Exploring the role of women in diplomacy in advancing gender equality, fostering cross-cultural dialogue, empowering future generations, and supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The Talent Engine – Building Capacity for Real-World Breakthroughs: A dialogue on how academia, industry, and innovation hubs are preparing the next generation of women leaders with the skills, mindset, and opportunities to tackle real-world challenges and deliver measurable impact across high-growth sectors.

A dialogue on how academia, industry, and innovation hubs are preparing the next generation of women leaders with the skills, mindset, and opportunities to tackle real-world challenges and deliver measurable impact across high-growth sectors. The Leadership Edge – Building Businesses with Instinct, Speed, and Resilience: A focused panel exploring how intuition, fast decision-making, and consistent execution are shaping new business success stories.

A focused panel exploring how intuition, fast decision-making, and consistent execution are shaping new business success stories. Catalyzing Access Through AI: Building Smarter Financial Ecosystems: Discover how AI and advanced analytics are reshaping payments, credit, and inclusion—expanding access to capital and fueling growth in emerging markets.

“The Forbes Middle East’s Women’s Summit has grown beyond being an annual gathering to establish itself as a regional and global platform that reflects the expanding role of women in shaping economic and cultural futures,” said Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East. “This year, from the heart of Riyadh, we emphasize that women’s success stories are no longer the exception, but the new norm driving transformation across the region and the world.”

The event will culminate in a ceremony honoring outstanding female leaders from across the region who have transformed vision into impact, reinforcing the summit’s position as a premier regional and international platform.

Through curated panels, fireside conversations, and recognition moments, the program will spotlight leadership excellence, financial empowerment, entrepreneurship, and innovation, while highlighting women’s expanding influence in sectors such as insurance, financial services, luxury tourism, and investment. Discussions will further examine women’s growing presence in STEM, wellness, and the creative economy, as well as their evolving role in media, journalism, and digital storytelling, redefining narratives, sharing strategies, and shaping a more inclusive and empowered future.

Adding a distinctive creative flair, the event will feature an exceptional lineup of artists and media personalities, including Hind Khlaifat, General Manager of Deraya Speakers; Nayla Tueni, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Annahar News; Noor Alshaikh, actress and digital entrepreneur; Elham Ali, actress and TV presenter; and Dina Dash, content creator and CEO of Dash Management.

Forbes Middle East is collaborating with a wide network of partners, including associate partner Aster Healthcare, event partners Porsche Saudi Arabia, EFG Holding, Cenomi Centers, The University of Manchester - Dubai, and Tawuniya; and gift partners Youmi Beauty, Treat, Moonglaze, Matcha Union, Biolite Clinic, and Humanity Code.

For more details and information about the summit, please visit the website here.

About Forbes Middle East

Forbes Middle East is a licensed edition of Forbes for the Arab world, championing inspiring business journalism and entrepreneurial capitalism. Its online and social platforms break news covering billionaires, business, investment, technology, economy, entrepreneurship, leadership, and luxury lifestyles. The monthly magazine, featuring in-depth interviews with the Middle East’s most influential and innovative leaders, is published in print in English and Arabic, with digital versions available to both regional and global audiences online. Forbes Middle East extends the Forbes brand of journalism across the Arab world, conducting its own comprehensive research to publish original lists that adhere to strict methodologies. Its content attracts business leaders, investors, active and potential entrepreneurs, and a wide audience of ambitious and influential executives.

Media contact ola.i@forbesmiddleeast.com