Sharjah: Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, Founder and Royal Patron of Friends Of Cancer Patients (FOCP), FOCP is hosting the 5th Annual Combined Gulf Cancer Conference (CGCC) this November, in partnership with the Gulf Federation for Cancer Control and Gulf Center for Cancer Control & Prevention.

The key regional conference is scheduled to take place on November 21-23, 2022 at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC) and carries the theme ‘Continuum of Care in Cancer Control & Management’ this year.

Over a period of three days, the conference will bring together 50 international speakers, and 400 delegates including scientists, researchers, cancer prevention advocates, and representatives of leading cancer non-profit organizations in the region, to analyse the current situation and highlight the best practices to move forward in order to improve the standard of care across the continuum of cancer control.

The conference scientific programme is spread across six tracks featuring panel sessions, dialogues, and keynote speeches. Alongside discussions on longstanding issues the sector faces including cultural and socioeconomic barriers to cancer awareness and prevention; and the difference early detection and screening can make in cancer care continuum and control thereby reducing the economic burden of the disease, the conference will turn the spotlight on more current issues like social media & mobile health technology as tools for health promotion and behaviour change; the role and influence of media in driving behavioural shifts; building better by applying lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic; impact of advanced technology and innovation on cancer screening programs in the region, and others.

Youth voices and visions given the opportunity to shape the future of cancer care

The conference has created a unique opportunity for youth participation with a ‘Youth in Action’ programme and exhibition, which will engage future leaders in discussion circles and hear their opinions and views on ways they feel enhancing cancer care continuum spectrum in the gulf region should be approached in the 21st century.

In the lead up to the conference, organisers have made a Call for Abstracts for Poster presentation which can be submitted before October 25, and can be based on all areas of Oncology and cancer-related topics. More information can be found here https://abstracts.index.ae/focp-2022. Only the first 50 abstract submissions will be reviewed, and shortlisted presentations will be showcased on CGCC’s prestigious platform.

HE Sawsan Jafar, Chairperson, Board of Directors, FOCP, said: “Sharjah places the latest scientific developments and studies related to cancer among its priorities. Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi, International Ambassador of the World Cancer Declaration for the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), FOCP is proud to organise the 5th annual edition of CGCC, and we look forward to hosting global leaders, oncologists, researchers, university students, and civil society organisations for discussions as we showcase the UAE’s national experience in early detection and screening while also getting into the specifics of our leading initiatives like our Pink Caravan mobile clinic, which has transcended geographical and socioeconomic barriers to boost early detection and save lives”.

“This conference is a key event in our region and provides an excellent opportunity for in-person networking and meetings, as well as to stay updated with the latest research, products and innovations being developed in the GCC which are leading us into the future of cancer care and management. It is a great platform to exchange experiences, share best practices and discuss ways to overcome on-ground challenges we face in our countries while working dedicatedly towards creating a more inclusive future for cancer prevention, control and care,” Her Excellency added, extending special thanks for the support, involvement and active contribution of partners and sponsors.

Registrations can be done at https://cgcc.ae/registration/. For more information on the conference, its offerings this year and ways to get involved, please visit https://cgcc.ae/.

