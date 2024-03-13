Sustainability and innovation are redefining the sector and will be under the spotlight during the four-day industry showcase

Highlighting the importance of startups in the travel and tourism industry, ATM has partnered with the Aviation X Lab and Intelak Programme

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Exploring the future of aviation, Arabian Travel Market (ATM), which takes place from 6-9 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will host prominent international airlines and aircraft manufacturers to discuss the latest industry innovations and solutions. Transformative areas that are likely to be high on the agenda are sustainability and the role of startups and innovators in transporting the industry into the next era.

The theme for the 31st edition of ATM is ‘Empowering Innovation: Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship’, championing start-ups and innovators making a significant contribution to the travel and tourism sector. Aligning with this innovation focus, ATM has partnered with Aviation X Lab and the Intelak programme, which have a shared mission to revolutionise the travel industry by providing a platform for startups and innovators.

Founded in 2017, Aviation X Lab is an aviation-specific incubator which unites international aviation leaders Emirates Airline, Thales Group, Collins Aerospace, GE Aerospace and Airbus, with a mission of reshaping the future of the aviation sector through innovative, sustainable ideas. The Intelak Programmes include the Intelak Idea Lab, Intelak Incubator and Intelak Accelerator, which support startups and foster the development of new ideas to meet the challenges across the travel, aviation and tourism sectors.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “ATM 2024 will showcase entrepreneurs in aviation, accommodation, hospitality and attractions, among many others, and explore how innovative sustainable trends will evolve, identifying strategies for growth within key vertical sectors. For the upcoming edition, we have partnered with Aviation X Lab and the Intelak programme to further our focus on entrepreneurship.”

“Visitors to ATM will have the chance to stay up to date with the latest developments from the world's most influential airlines and aviation companies during our programme of aviation industry sessions, which will explore key topics for the sector, including technology, innovation and sustainability.”

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the aviation industry was responsible for 2% of global energy-related CO2 emissions in 2022, contributing significantly to the global carbon footprint. Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) has emerged as one of the most effective solutions for mitigating the emissions from aviation fuel, and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimates that SAF could contribute around 65% of the reduction in emissions needed by aviation to reach net zero by 2050.

Curtis said: “Amid growing concerns over climate change and the aviation industry’s contribution to greenhouse gas emissions, embracing sustainable alternatives has never been more critical. With a steadfast commitment to sustainability in the travel and tourism sector, ATM proudly provides a platform for the global aviation sector to exchange the latest insights and industry updates on environmental initiatives, including SAF.”

Airlines featured at the exhibition this year include Emirates, flydubai, Saudia, flynas, Qatar Airways, and Egypt Air, which is making its debut at ATM 2024. In addition, private jet companies MayFair Jets Group and Air Charter Service will have a presence.

Emirates became the first airline to operate an Airbus A380 demonstration flight powered by 100 per cent SAF fuel and has one of the youngest fleets in the industry, investing in more eco-efficient aircraft.

“The core focus for Emirates this year at ATM is sustainability, with more focus on education, interaction and engagement for visitors to our stand,” said Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates.

“As an airline, we are committed to reducing carbon emissions and will demonstrate the initiatives we have already implemented, such as integrating sustainable materials on board. Overall, visitors to ATM will be able to see just how close Emirates is to the sustainability ecosystem,” he added.

The ATM conference programme takes place over four days and features presentations from global travel and tourism leaders. Innovation in the aviation sector will also be highlighted on 7 May when industry leaders from Cirium, Riyadh Air and IATA will convene on the global stage for the session ‘Looking Skyward for Innovation: How Aviation is Changing’.

Held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2024’s strategic partners include the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Destination Partner; Emirates, Official Airline Partner; IHG Hotels & Resorts, Official Hotel Partner and Al Rais Travel, Official DMC Partner.

The latest ATM news stories are available at https://hub.wtm.com/category/press/atm-press-releases/.

To register interest in attending ATM 2024 or submit a stand enquiry, visit https://www.wtm.com/atm/en-gb/enquire.html.

-Ends-

For more information, log on to wtm.com/atm/en-gb.html.

About Arabian Travel Market (ATM):

Arabian Travel Market (ATM), now in its 31st year, is the leading international travel and tourism event in the Middle East for inbound and outbound tourism professionals. ATM 2023 welcomed over 40,000 attendees and hosted over 30,000 visitors, including more than 2,100 exhibitors and representatives from over 150 countries, across 10 halls at Dubai World Trade Centre. Arabian Travel Market is part of Arabian Travel Week. #ATMDubai

Next in-person event: 6 to 9 May 2024, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai.

https://www.wtm.com/atm/en-gb.html

Arabian Travel Week is a festival of events taking place from 6 to 12 May, within and alongside Arabian Travel Market 2024. Providing a renewed focus for the Middle East’s travel and tourism sector, it includes Influencers’ events, GBTA Business Travel Forums, as well as ATM Travel Tech. It also features the ATM Buyer Forums, as well as a series of country forums.

https://www.wtm.com/arabian-travel-week/en-gb.html

About RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. *Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

World Travel Market (WTM) portfolio comprises leading travel events and online portals across four continents. The events are:

WTM London is the world’s most influential travel & tourism event for the global travel community. The show is the ultimate destination for those seeking a macro view of the travel industry and a deeper understanding of the forces shaping it. WTM London is where influential travel leaders, buyers and high-profile travel companies gather to exchange ideas, drive innovation, and accelerate business outcomes.

Next live event: 6 to 8 November 2023 at ExCel London.

http://london.wtm.com/

WTM Latin America takes place annually in the city of São Paulo and attracts around 20,000 tourism professionals during the three-day event. The event offers qualified content together with networking and business opportunities. In this its ninth edition – there have been eight face-to-face events along with a 100% virtual one, which was held in 2021 – WTM Latin America continued to focus on effective business generation, and achieved the advance booking of six thousand meetings that were held between buyers, travel agents and exhibitors in 2022.

Next event: 15 to 17 April 2024 – Expo Center Norte, SP, Brazil.

http://latinamerica.wtm.com/

WTM Africa launched in 2014 in Cape Town, South Africa. In 2022, WTM Africa facilitated more than 7 thousand unique pre-scheduled appointments, an increase of more than 7% compared to 2019 and welcomed more than 6 thousand visitors (unaudited), the same number as in 2019.

Next event: 10 to 12 April 2024 – Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town http://africa.wtm.com/

About ATW Connect:

Africa Travel Week’s digital arm, is a virtual hub packed to the seams with interesting content, industry news and insights, and the opportunity to hear from experts on a variety of topics in our new monthly webinar series. All with the aim to keep all of us in the travel and tourism industry connected. ATW Connect focuses on inbound and outbound markets for general leisure tourism, luxury travel and the MICE/business travel sector as well as travel technology.

https://atwconnect.com/

WTM Global Hub, is the WTM Portfolio online portal created to connect and support travel industry professionals around the world. The resource hub offers the latest guidance and knowledge to help exhibitors, buyers and others in the travel industry face the challenges of the global coronavirus pandemic. WTM Portfolio is tapping into its global network of experts to create content for the hub. https://hub.wtm.com/

Media contact:

TRINA QUINTANA

Account Manager

Indigo Icon Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E-mail: trina.quintana@shamalcomms.com

Website: www.shamalcomms.com

A member of the ECCO Communications Network