ABU DHABI: Parenting doesn’t come with an instruction manual (unfortunately) and, as many parents will attest, it can be the toughest yet most rewarding role they will ever fulfil. If you can relate, then the upcoming Parenthood: The Unconference, organized by Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), is the event you don’t want to miss. Taking place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island from 2-4 November, the event promises to inform, inspire, and even challenge the way you think about parenting. Though the visitors' benefits are limitless, here’s five reasons why every parent, expecting couples, and parenting expert should go:

Three enriching days, five impactful themes, 60 local, regional and global experts, all in one unmissable experience!

Parenthood: The Unconference provides an unparalleled opportunity to learn from world-class experts and each other during a series of keynote talks, fireside chats, panel discussions, immersive experiences, hands-on workshops and networking. Meet award-winning developmental psychologists, behavioural specialists, best-selling authors, and more all in one place.

Between November 2-4, Etihad Arena will be transformed into an interactive learning space dedicated for parents. In addition to the keynote and panel discussion spaces; ticket holders for any of the session will get full access to the interactive spaces to learn and interact with experts and take part in immersive parenting activities.

The variety of sessions available across five Parenthood+ content streams, as well as flexible all-access ticket packages, means you can tailor your event experience to suit your own parenting interests. The rich event program has been developed to support all stages of parenting – from early childhood to middle childhood and adolescence.

Peer to peer networking opportunity

Every parent has insecurities, doubts and fears that they try to deal with on their own. However, you are not alone. By sharing their experiences with their peers, parents often find out that they are not on their own in this journey and they have a lot to teach and learn from other parents. With plenty of interactive activations and networking spaces, Parenthood: The Unconference offers parents the ideal platform to connect, interact and learn all you ever wanted about parenting and child development, specific to your needs

Hone your parenting skills

As professionals, we are always exploring new learning and training opportunities to enhance the quality of our work and outcomes; then why are we ignoring the most important job we have as parents? Parenthood: The Unconference will provide an opportunity to gain the tools and skills to help you realize your full potential to empower your children to realize theirs. It will reframe how we talk about parenting by rethinking what children need to develop well rather than what parents should do to be effective. Expect to leave with practical tools, techniques and skills that you can put into immediate action at every stage of your parenting journey.

Take a time for you and we will take care of your children

Every parent desire to give their children the absolute best in life can often come at the expense of taking care of themselves. Shake off any feelings of parenting guilt and discover why it is vitally important to prioritize looking after yourself and your relationships so you can get the most out of being individual parents.

As this is not an event for children, Air Maniax Yas Mall will offer ticket holders a special day rate package, courtesy of Aldar, partner for Parenthood: The Unconference. The event’s location at Etihad Arena means there are lots of hotel and entertainment options parents can choose from should they be travelling with their children.

Parents can choose from a variety of ticket options with all-inclusive package options starting from AED 50 per session and get full access to the accompanying activities at Etihad Arena. Parenthood: The Unconference is a non-profit event. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to children’s charities in the UAE.

Become part of a global movement to raise the future

Against the backdrop of a rapidly changing world, Parenthood: The Unconference aims to ignite a global movement of international gatherings in which governments, educators, child development experts and parents can come together to share their collective knowledge and experiences so we can raise empowered children ready to face tomorrow’s challenges. Together we can generate opportunities for a future in which children everywhere thrive, interacting positively with the world around them.

