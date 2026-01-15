Sustainability takes centre stage with EcoTrail, showcasing industry solutions such as high-performance glass, recycled aluminium systems, engineered wood products and more

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Big 5 Construct Saudi is set for the grand opening of its January edition from 18–21 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, supported by Strategic Partner, the Architecture Design Commission (ADC). Co-located with Windows, Doors & Facades Saudi Arabia, Marble & Stone Saudi Arabia and Urban Design & Landscape Saudi Arabia, the event will feature over 1,100 exhibitors from more than 50 countries, showcasing more than 20,000 products and solutions spanning fit-out to finishing.

The January edition will welcome leading industry leaders from Saudi Arabia’s construction ecosystem. Visitors include representatives from giga and mega projects such as Red Sea Global, Qiddiya, Diriyah Gate, AMAALA, New Murabba Development Company and NEOM, alongside leading architectural practices including SOM, Gensler, HOK, Perkins & Will and Kohn Pedersen Fox. The exhibition will also attract senior professionals from top consultancies, contractors and developers such as AECOM, Atkins, Buro Happold, Al Bawani, El-Seif Engineering, Saudi Binladin Group, National Housing Company and ROSHN Group, emphasizing Big 5 Construct Saudi’s role in bringing together decision-makers overseeing projects in the delivery and completion phases.

Sustainability in focus

With sustainability as one of the major highlights of the exhibition, the returning feature, EcoTrail, will spotlight practical, real-world sustainable solutions across the Kingdom. From low-impact materials to energy-efficient technologies and smarter resource use approaches, EcoTrail emphasizes how greener construction practices are being implemented in construction projects.

Exhibitors featured on the trail include Saudi Guardian International Float Glass, showcasing SunGuard® SuperNeutral (SN) Grey 50 T, a high-performance, double-silver-coated solar-control glass that improves thermal insulation and natural light transmission while reducing energy consumption. ShiningPearl Industrial will demonstrate recycled aluminium products for windows and doors, reducing raw material use and operational carbon emissions. Alahmed Elite Venture will present E1-Grade Engineered Wood Solutions, including marine plywood, fire-retardant plywood, LVL door frames, MDF and MFC boards, all manufactured with responsibly sourced timber. Asona Middle East will feature Sonaspray K-13, an acoustic spray made from up to 80% recycled paper cellulose, delivering thermal insulation and long-term sustainability.

Architecture Leaders Forum Saudi

Gathering the Kingdom’s most influential architects, designers and urban visionaries, Architects Leaders Forum Saudi will explore how design impacts local cities, spaces and communities. Key themes include designing Saudi Arabia’s next chapter, innovation in practice, sustainability as a design imperative and people, place & purpose. The forum will welcome speakers from leading brands, including Sharqia Development Authority, Perkins&Will, AE7, AMAQ [Design & Build], Prince Sultan University and Aedas, among others.

Big 5 Talks

The CPD-certified Big 5 Talks offers technical sessions for architects, designers, sustainability leaders, fit-out specialists and digital transformation professionals. Over two days, sessions will cover sustainable materials, project management, facades and technology, with industry experts from Diriyah Company, Gensler ME, Al Kholi Group and DAR Engineering.

CIAAD Masterclasses

New to the programme, the CIAAD Masterclasses will equip professionals with practical tools to navigate sustainable design and AI-driven architecture, supporting performance-led, future-ready solutions. This programme aims to meet targeted learning objectives such as recognizing core ethical, regulatory and professional considerations in AI-assisted design, applying international and local sustainability frameworks, integrating circular and regenerative design methods and more.

The Architects Club

Designed as an exclusive, invite-only networking environment, The Architects Club will take place on Day 2 of the event, creating a dedicated setting for senior design professionals to connect with peers, exchange perspectives and engage in targeted discussions. The experience will be supported by a group of designated industry ambassadors, including interior designers, architects and project leaders, who will help guide conversations, share practitioner-led insight and encourage meaningful peer-to-peer engagement. Ambassadors confirmed for the Club include Engy El Gayar, Bahaa Maher, Shadi Darweesh, Raneem Mahroos and Rayyan Noorsaeed, with additional ambassadors to be announced.

Commenting on the upcoming edition, Muhammed Kazi, Senior Vice President, dmg events, said: “Big 5 Construct Saudi’s January edition reflects the strong market demand across the Kingdom, providing a focused industry event to connect suppliers and decision makers, supporting the projects pipeline in the final stages of construction.”

For more information, please visit www.big5constructsaudi.com.