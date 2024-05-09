Dubai, United Arab Emirates - An unmatched early parenting event awaits as Dubai welcomes its very first Baby Expo this May at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The Baby Expo aims to support parents in their early parenting journey with a diverse range of products, resources and activities, serving as a one-stop destination for all families and expectant parents.

Taking place on 24th and 25th May, 2024, The Baby Expo promises a vibrant celebration of early parenthood and family life, bringing together more than 150 premier global brands from the baby, toddler, and maternity sectors. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore, try and buy thousands of products, enjoy exclusive show discounts, and gain insights from leading industry experts.

The two-day event is expected to draw more than 10,000 visitors and will offer more than 10,500 square meters of exhibition space filled with educational and entertaining activities for families and expectant parents.

With a packed agenda, here’s a breakdown of the key highlights visitors can look forward to:

Celebrity Speakers and Educational Sessions

The Baby Expo will feature a lineup of high-profile celebrities including Kris Fade, Joelle Mardinian and Russell & Lindsey Kane, who will share their personal and professional experiences and insights about their journeys. The event also features expert speakers, conferences, and workshops addressing essential topics for both new and expectant parents. These include caring for newborns, lifesaving first aid, sleep training, parent coaching, and nutritional advice.

A diverse array of experts in the field of entrepreneurship, baby, toddler and mothers will be present, including King’s College Hospital Dubai’s team of leading healthcare experts, Julie Mallon, Kelly Marie Hodgkin, Amanda Jenner, Dr. Elena Andrioti, Dr. Tayara, Maysaa Fahour, Nicola Oliver, Lama Shamseddine, Donna Benton, and Mira Khleif.

Ultimate Destination for Parents

As a central hub for everything related to babies and toddlers, The Baby Expo will allow parents to compare products and specifications across various brands. This segment is designed to help parents make informed decisions and find products that best meet their needs. More than 150 brands will offer exclusive discounts and special promotions, which are available only during the show.

Fun for the Entire Family

The Baby Expo will host a variety of family-friendly entertainment activities, ensuring that there's something for everyone to enjoy. Attractions include performances by Magic Phil, soft play areas, sensory activities, arts and crafts stations, baby massage sessions, face painting, and interactive games. Mystery goody bags filled with vouchers and samples will also be distributed to families.

The Mumpreneur Collective Conference

This conference is specifically designed to empower women who are juggling the roles of entrepreneurship and motherhood, as well as those considering opening their own businesses. Featuring keynote addresses and panel discussions, renowned mumpreneurs who have successfully launched brands and services into the market, will delve into crucial topics such as business initiation, scaling, marketing strategies, and achieving financial independence. They will share their inspiring stories, discussing how they overcame challenges while balancing their entrepreneurial endeavours with motherhood. The Baby Expo will also offer activities such as community coffee mornings, fitness sessions, and mindfulness exercises facilitated by experts in the field.

Business Breakfast

Aimed at professionals in the industry, the Business Breakfast will provide an opportunity for networking and learning. This segment will feature keynote sessions, panel discussions, and insights from global brands and industry leaders from the Middle East, focusing on future market trends, challenges, and innovations.

Each segment of The Baby Expo is tailored to offer valuable resources, entertainment, and networking opportunities, making it a must-attend event for anyone involved in parenting and childcare in Dubai.

In partnership with premier brands from the baby, maternal, and toddler sectors, the Baby Expo proudly showcases an impressive roster of collaborators with The Main Stage powered by Aveeno Baby and Johnson’s Baby and Babyshop the dedicated Baby & Parenting Partner. Platinum Sponsors include Dabdub and King’s College Hospital Dubai, while Gold Sponsors feature esteemed names such as Stokke, Nabi, Bimbly, No More Lice and Shein and Charity Partner, Dubai Cares. Cybex enhances the event as the VIP Influencer Lounge Sponsor, with Fade Fit serving as the Strategic Partner and Qidz joining the event as App Partner.

Tickets for Baby Expo are now available in store at Virgin Megastore, at https://tickets.virginmegastore.me/ae/family/23470/the-baby-expo or through The Baby Expo website www.thebabyexpo.com with 10% of the proceeds being donated to ‘Gaza in our Hearts’ through Dubai Cares, providing essential aid to families in Gaza.

Event: Baby Expo Dubai

Date: Friday 24th and Saturday 25th May

Location: Dubai World Trade Centre

Offer: Access to comprehensive range leading brands’ latest products and innovations, alongside invaluable educational resources provided by experts in the field of mothers, babies and toddlers

Ticket Prices: Early Bird: 1-Day: AED 50

Early Bird: 2-Day: AED 80

Standard Rates: 1-day: AED 75

Standard Rates: 2-day: AED 120

On the Door: 1-day: AED 100

On the Door 2-day: AED 160

Website: thebabyexpo.com

About Baby Expo

The Baby Expo Dubai is the Middle East's first international event catering to baby, toddler, and maternity needs that unites industry leaders, experts and new parents to support them in their early parenthood journey. Hosted by Kris Fade over two days, the expo features over 150 global brands, expert discussions with industry professionals and mumpreneurs, exclusive discounts, and family entertainment, offering participants access to innovative products launched exclusively during the event alongside a wealth of educational opportunities.

The Baby Expo Dubai also provides a vital platform for industry stakeholders to network, engage in business development, and establish collaborations.

https://thebabyexpo.com