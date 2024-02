Dubai, UAE: InternetShine Technologies is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated sixth edition of the FiNext Conference, set to take place in the vibrant city of Dubai.

As a leading event in the financial technology landscape, FiNext has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation, and this edition promises to be no exception.

Embark on a transformative journey at the highly anticipated FiNext Awards & Conference, hosted by InternetShine Corporation USA, Scheduled at Crowne Plaza Dubai - Deira on February 28th and 29th, 2024, this event promises to gather industry luminaries and trailblazers from the Finance and Technology sectors.

InternetShine Corporation proudly announces the return of the FiNext Awards and Conference to Dubai, marking its third consecutive occurrence and the 6th edition globally. This distinguished conference pays homage to the remarkable achievements of entities and individuals in both traditional finance and FinTech. With a focus on fostering interaction, innovation, networking, and talent showcase, the event continues to redefine excellence in the finance industry.

Anas Jawed, CEO and Co-Founder of InternetShine, underscores our commitment to collaboration and technological innovation, positioning the FiNext Conference as a pivotal force in building a global community dedicated to revolutionizing the financial sector.

According to Shujat Siddiqui, event advisor, "FiNext offers a unique opportunity for traditional financial institutions and FinTech companies to forge meaningful alliances in an intimate setting, contributing to the growth of the global financial industry."

Unlock the future of finance at our exclusive two-day conference! Engage with industry leaders, decision-makers, and innovators from premier banks, financial institutions, and tech companies.

Immerse yourself in the latest FinTech trends, gaining profound insights into Digital Finance, Crowdfunding, Peer-to-Peer Funding, and Finance Modernization. Seize the opportunity to connect with experts shaping the forefront of the finance industry. Don't miss this chance to redefine the future of finance together.

Here are some of the confirmed speakers for the Dubai event:

Ahmed Elmetwally, will be speaking on the topic, “Web3 Venture Capital Strategies Research and Analysis Frameworks”

Fabiola Luque Morales, Founder, Economía sin Filtro, will be speaking on the topic. “Panel Discussion: Future Of Financial Services With AI, ML and Fintech”.

Kassem Lahham, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Bright Wealth Banking Consultant. Will be speaking on the topic- “Panel Discussion: Fintech & Banking – Bridging the Divide”

Mohammed Al Alami, CEO & Founder, Riskreen. Will be speaking on the topic- “Panel Discussion: Fintech & Banking – Bridging the Divide”

Prescott Adderley, CEO, Capital Com Online Investments Ltd. will be speaking on the topicPanel Discussion: Fintech & Banking – Bridging the Divide”

Arman A. khan, Managing Director, Magnus Corporation Ltd. Will be speaking on the topic“Panel Discussion: Fintech & Banking – Bridging the Divide”

Ahmed Abdelazim Alpajy, Advisor to the Managing Director, Tamweel Aloula. Will be speaking on the topic- “Development of long-term finance and risk management”

Amin El-Gazzar, Chief Innovation Officer, Akkrue Capital.Will be speaking on the topic ”Harvesting DEFI Yields: A Roadmap for (Un-)Traditional Structured Products”

Nikita Sachdev, Founder and CEO of Luna Media Corporation & Luna PR .Will be moderating on the topic-”How Blockchain Will Reshape Capital Markets”

Nick Nagatkin, CEO, DIgis. Will be speaking on the topic- “Tomorrow's Finance: The Synergy of AI, ML, and Fintech in Services”

Imran Khan Nagori, Founder, MAK International Technologies. Will be speaking on the topic“The First Step of Financial Success: Research”

Sasidhar Thumuluri, MD & CEO, Sub-K IMPACT Solutions Ltd. Will be speaking on the topic“Panel: Open & Connected Banking: The Future of Financial Innovation?”

Melodi Askelof, CEO & Co-Founder, Satocci. Will be speaking on the topic- “Panel: Open & Connected Banking: The Future of Financial Innovation?”

Slava Demchuk, CEO, AMLBot. Will be speaking on the topic- “Panel: Guardians of the Vault: Navigating the Intersection of Cybersecurity and Finance”

Shelli Ryan, CEO & Founder, CX Blockchain. Will be speaking on the topic- “Unpacking the Global CX Blockchain Market Intelligence Report”

Simon Hardie, CEO & Founder, Findexable. Will be speaking on the topic- “Panel: Innovation in WealthTech”

Ismail Tekin, Founding CEO, World Impact Forum. Will be speaking on the topic- “Panel: Impact Investment Funds - A successful path to creating a profitable and sustainable investment in our future?”

Dr. Nairouz Bader, CEO, Envision. Will be speaking on the topic- “Panel Discussion: Women in Fintech”

Chisala Tembo, CEO, Idahwoods Corporate Services. Will be speaking on the topic- “Panel Discussion: Women in Fintech”

Elliott Limb, Founder & CEO, Cubed. I will be speaking on the topic- “Why Fintech's Fail”

Rami Al Karmi, Founder & Executive chairman, Ab(new)normal 10X Disruptors. Will be speaking on the topic- “Panel: Accelerating Digitalization in Islamic Banking”

Mary Pedler, Founder, INPUT Communications Agency. Will be speaking on the topic“Panel: Accelerating Digitalization in Islamic Banking”

Ismail Ebrahim Desai, CEO & Chairman, Global Islamic Financial Services Firm. Will be speaking on the topic- “Panel: Accelerating Digitalization in Islamic Banking”

Sameer Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, RevFin. Will be speaking on the topic- “Panel: Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship”

Paula Tavangar, CIO, Injaz Capital. Will be speaking on the topic- “Panel: VC Checklist for Startup Financing”

Anna Ettedgui, Will be speaking on the topic- “Panel: VC Checklist for Startup Financing”

Mayur Panchal (CPA,CA), CEO & Founder, MultiQo FinTech. Will be speaking on the topic:Panel Discussion: Future Of Financial Services With AI, ML and Fintech

Nicholas Zeman Sr. Solutions Architect, Zions Bancorporation. Will be speaking on the topic : Coreless Banking: How Small Banks Can Make A Big Impact With Financial Blockchains.

Bidul Agwaan SVP, Corporate Development & Institutional Relations, LoanTap. Will be speaking on: Panel: Digital innovation and entrepreneurship.

Satyam Kumar CEO & Co - Founder, LoanTap. Will be speaking on: Panel: Innovation in WealthTech.

Chhavvi Moodgal CEO, IIMA Endowment Fund. Will be speaking on: "Building Foundations, Securing Futures: The Challenge of Building an Endowment Ecosystem in Indian Higher Education".

Maria Fernanada Juppet CEO, Cryptomarket. Will be speaking on: Generation of strategic alliances to increase global coverage with strict compliance with local standards.

Pavan Verma CEO,Redian Software Global. Will be speaking on the topic: Fintech & Banking – Bridging the Divide.

CA Amit kumar Garg Chief Investment Officer, Tumuh Real Estate Middle East Fund. will be speaking on “The Impact of AI on Real Estate and Fund-Raising Dynamics”.

Shivansh Rachit Founder-Group President-Exec. Chairman of Hedge & Sachs. Will be speaking on Open & Connected Banking: The Future of Financial Innovation?

Vishal Gupta CEO of Hylobiz / Vayana Group. Will be speaking on How platforms & middlewares such as Hylobiz & VDP helps in raising alternate finance.

Robert Serec CEO & Founder, White Hydrogen. Will be speaking on White Hydrogen Coalition: Let's clean the world.

Anna De Product Manager, Meta (Facebook). Will be speaking on Panel: Women in Fintech.

Dyota M Marsudi President Director & CEO of Bank Aladin. Will be speaking on Fintech & Banking – Bridging the Divide.

Rowdy Bijland Digital Business Partner | Trusted Advisor | Coach | Keynote Speaker | Author.Will be speaking on Panel: Digital innovation and entrepreneurship.

Yasmine Helal MD & CEO ADI Consumer Finance (Takka). Will be speaking on Panel: Women in Fintech.

Dr. Zayed Alhemairy Blockchain Expert. Will be speaking on How Blockchain Will Reshape Capital Markets.

Malak Albaw Business Development Manager, Blank. Will be speaking on Seizing the Web3 Advantage: Transforming Brands for Tomorrow.

Gimran Abdrakhmanov CEO, Gimran & Co. Will be speaking on Panel: Innovation in WealthTech.

Olga Miler Co-Founder & CEO, SmartPurse. Will be speaking on Future Of Financial Services With AI, ML and Fintech.

Jim Marouse Global Speaker, Podcast Host & Co-Publisher at The Financial Brand. Will be speaking on Open & Connected Banking: The Future of Financial Innovation?

Nick Patel CEO & Founder, Clinq.Gold. Will be speaking on Open & Connected Banking: The Future of Financial Innovation?

