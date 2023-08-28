The Stevie® Awards, organizer of the world’s premier business awards programs, has extended the final entry deadline in the 2023 (20th annual) Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Entrants now have until September 6 to submit nominations. The original final entry deadline was August 23.



Entry kits and complete details on the competition are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Women.



The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of working women in more than 100 categories, including Entrepreneur of the Year, Executive of the Year, Mentor or Coach of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Achievement in Equal Pay, Women Helping Women, Employee of the Year, Woman-Owned or -Run Company of the Year, and Innovator of the Year. All female entrepreneurs, executives, employees, and the organizations they run, worldwide, are eligible to be nominated.



The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards competition for women. In 2022 the competition attracted more than 1,500 nominations from organizations in more than 27 nations.



The 2023 Stevie Awards for Women in Business will be judged by more than 200 leading professionals around the world, and nominees will have access to all the judges’ comments and suggestions about their nominations. Finalists will be announced on September 20, and winners will be announced on November 10 at an awards ceremony in New York, New York.



The Stevie Awards for Women in Business recognize achievement in the workplace in award categories including:



Achievement Categories

Communications & Marketing (Developed for/by Women) Categories

Company/Organization (Women-Owned or -Led) Categories

Individual Women Categories

Media (Developed for/by Women) Categories

New Product & Service (Developed for/by Women) - Categories

Social Media Categories

Thought Leadership Categories



There are two new Achievement categories for 2023: Achievement in Environment, Social, and Governance and Achievement in Technology Innovation.



About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.



Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

