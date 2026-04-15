RIYADH – The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute, a global non-profit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda, Impact on Humanity, today announced FII PRIORITY Europe Summit, taking place June 17–19, 2026, in Rome, Italy, as global leaders gather to confront a defining question for the continent’s future: how capital can secure Europe’s competitiveness, resilience, and strategic autonomy in a rapidly changing world.

Under the theme “Europe Reimagined: Capital, Sovereignty & Strategic Autonomy,” FII PRIORITY Europe 2026 will bring together policymakers, investors, innovators, and decision-makers to examine how capital, industrial policy, and cross-border collaboration can strengthen Europe’s long-term position across energy, technology, security, and finance.

The Summit comes at a key moment as Europe moves from crisis management to long-term reinvention. As the continent enters a decisive chapter, the question is no longer whether Europe must adapt, but how it can lead. With euro area growth projected at around 1.2% in 2026, FII PRIORITY Europe will focus on how patient private capital, smarter policy frameworks, and strategic investment can unlock higher productivity, resilient supply chains, and a stronger industrial base.

Core topics at the Summit will include:

AI, Data & Digital Infrastructure

Capital Markets & Investment Flows

Green Industrial Policy & Energy

Supply Chains, Trade & Security

Advanced Manufacturing & Deep Tech

Real Estate, Tourism & Urban Revitalization

The three-day program will feature plenary sessions, labs, conclaves, networking breakfasts, bilateral meetings, and partner dinners designed to foster high-level exchange and real-world outcomes.

Building on the legacy of FII Institute's flagship annual conference in Riyadh, FII PRIORITY Summits are designed as engines of actionable change in influential cities around the world.

Register as media or request an invite: https://fii-institute.org/conference/fii-priority-europe-2026-summit/

About FII Institute

The FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Through its THINK, XCHANGE, and ACT pillars, the Institute fosters great ideas, empowers innovators, and invests in scalable solutions across critical sectors including AI and robotics, sustainability, healthcare, and education.

For more information, please visit: https://fii-institute.org

For media inquiries, please contact media@fii-institute.org

For all FII PRIORITY 2025 photography, please visit our Flickr account.