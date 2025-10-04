Speakers at FIBO Arabia included industry pioneers such as Rawan Al Saadi, a fitness professional for Les Mills, Nelly Attar, the first Arab woman to summit K2, and celebrity nutritionist Dr Angie Kassabie; FIBO Arabia welcomed several female speakers throughout the event

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: FIBO Arabia has underscored the growing prominence of women in the Saudi Arabian fitness industry, welcoming several female experts, nearly 50% of all speakers, across its Performance Arena and Conference Stage, as well as 1,000s of visitors and athletes as part of the three-day health, wellness and fitness showcase.

Speaking ahead of her session titled ‘Women in Fitness: Women Empowerment Through Fitness’, Rawan Al Saadi, a fitness professional for Les Mills, outlined how women’s interest in fitness has grown significantly in Saudi Arabia.

“Women’s participation in fitness in Saudi Arabia has evolved dramatically in recent years. The major turning point came in 2018, when the Ministry of Sport issued the first licenses for female-only gyms. Since then, there has been a rapid and significant increase in women’s involvement in fitness and sports,” said Al Saadi.

“As education and awareness have increased, fitness has become more of a lifestyle choice for many women. Women are now participating not only in traditional gym activities but also excelling in a wide range of sports, including MMA, strength training, swimming, tennis, paddle, powerlifting, and CrossFit,” she added.

The conversation also addressed the perceived barriers to women’s fitness in Saudi Arabia, highlighting how ongoing cultural shifts and industry innovation are reshaping the narrative from one of limitation to empowerment and opportunity.

“While there are certainly challenges facing women in fitness in Saudi Arabia, as a leader in the industry, I prefer to view these not as barriers, but as opportunities. The idea is that each challenge, whether it’s about access, cultural expectations, or professional development, presents a chance to innovate, create new spaces, and develop more inclusive and supportive environments,” commented Al Saadi

“By reframing barriers as opportunities, the industry is focusing on what can be done to empower women and drive positive change. This mindset is helping to transform the fitness landscape, making it more dynamic and open to new ideas, and ultimately supporting the goals of Vision 2030,” she said.

Rounding out the conversation, Al Saadi reiterated her excitement for the future, saying: “There is a strong sense of optimism and enthusiasm about the changes taking place. The industry is experiencing significant growth, with new opportunities for women as both participants and professionals. There is a creative energy in shaping the industry in a way that is unique to Saudi Arabia, learning from global best practices but also doing things in a distinctly local way.”

Elsewhere during FIBO Arabia, Dr Angie Kassabie, nutritionist to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Robert De Niro, and John Travolta, delivered a series of sessions addressing longevity and wellbeing, detox and nutrition in a celebration of energy, unity, and wellness.

Nelly Attar, a Lebanese-Saudi athlete, adventurer, and entrepreneur, the first Arab woman to summit K2, the first Lebanese to scale the five highest peaks in the world, and a Guinness World Record holder in Calisthenics, discussed pushing human limits and rising to challenges as part of a presentation on ‘Climbing your own Everest’.

Cynthia Zeinoun, Event Director of FIBO Arabia, said: “Women are not just participating in the fitness movement across Saudi Arabia, they are leading it. At FIBO Arabia, we are proud to provide a platform that celebrates female excellence in all its forms, from elite athletes and trainers to entrepreneurs and thought leaders.

“Empowering women through fitness is not a trend; it’s a transformative shift that aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals. By spotlighting voices like Rawan Al Saadi, Nelly Attar, and Dr Angie Kassabie, we are reinforcing our commitment to a more inclusive, dynamic, and inspired future for fitness in the region.”

FIBO Arabia concludes today, 3 October, at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, with the event welcoming over 140 international and regional exhibitors, 50 global speakers, and thousands of health and wellness professionals from around the world.

