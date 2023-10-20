Dubai, UAE - 20 October 2023 – The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) revealed it had recorded a remarkable turnout at its platform at the 43rd GITEX Global 2023, which concluded today (Friday, 20 October) at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The FTA platform welcomed a host of delegations, government representatives, national and international companies, as well as individual visitors whose enquiries focused on the diverse digital services the Authority provides and its new smart services.

The Authority emphasised the success of its participation at the exhibition, noting that visitors at its platform included delegations from multiple countries, who were introduced to the advanced systems the Authority implements, which are some the most advanced of their kind in the world in the field of digital tax systems and adhere to the highest standards. The visiting delegations also explored the FTA’s new projects and initiatives, expressing their admiration for the advanced, hi-tech UAE tax system.

His Excellency Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General of the FTA, said: “Our participation in this important event, one of the largest and most prominent international events in the field of information technology, aims to highlight updates we have made to our services in various sectors and to exchange experiences as part of our strategy to keep up with developments in tax-related technologies, in a bid to drive continuous development in our plans.”

“The team manning the Federal Tax Authority’s platform at GITEX Global 2023 provided informative presentations to individual visitors and representatives of the government and private sectors regarding the FTA’s digital services, as well as its goals and role in facilitating voluntary tax compliance with clear, accurate, and quick procedures. They also held informative seminars about the Authority’s diverse initiatives and future projects,” H.E. added.

H.E. Al Bustani applauded the success of the Authority’s participation, noting that several new tax initiatives were introduced and that some of them have already been activated, with preparations under way to launch others in the coming period in areas related to taxpayer services awareness, enhancing efficiency of tax systems, and sustainable development for the Authority’s workforce.

The FTA team offered informative presentations at GITEX about the new smart application for the EmaraTax digital tax services platform, which supports the Authority’s efforts and plans for continuous development by providing seamless, proactive digital services, and innovative models that reflect the leadership and excellence of the government ecosystem, in addition to enhancing value by saving time, cost, and effort, while ensuring immediate processing and increasing data communication flexibility.

Presentations at the exhibition introduced the Corporate Tax registration system, e-services for issuing Tax Residency and Business Activity Certificates, and the smart application project for UAE citizens to recover Value Added Tax (VAT) they incurred on the construction of their new home, which the FTA plans to launch in the near future. Additionally, they showcased a set of models for generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

Visitors were also provided with interactive presentations on updates to Muwafaq Package, which was designed to facilitate doing business and tax compliance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), offering innovative tax solutions to support and assist young entrepreneurs and activate their role in various sectors. Updates on the Specialised Tax Agent initiative we also presented; the programme provides an advanced mechanism to choose the Tax Agent most suitable to the specific taxable economic activity of each user.

During the exhibition, the Department of Finance in the Government of Ajman honoured the Federal Tax Authority for its efforts in enhancing cooperation to improve customers’ wellbeing, ensure their happiness, and implement joint initiatives between both sides.

Moreover, the FTA honoured the best users of the TAX 10 digital platform, which aims to promote and encourage innovation, excellence, and professional creativity among FTA employees, in order to enhance the Authority’s services, achieve sustainable development in organisational and individual performance, and spread a culture of innovation. The ‘Best Proposals’ and ‘Best Suggestions’ were also recognised, in a bid to motivate creative employees, enhance productivity, and improve performance.

The Federal Tax Authority won the Government 01 Category Award for Specialised Platforms, in recognition of the Tax 10 Platform.

-End-

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. (13) of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperate with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority’s website: www.tax.gov.ae