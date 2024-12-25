Cairo: During a press conference announcing the new name of the summit, Future of Digital Countries, the organizing committee of the FDC Summit, the regional platform for digital industry, revealed its vision for the 7th edition. The official opening will be held at the Al Manara International Conference Center from April 28 to 30, 2025, with the exhibition and conference events hosted at the Egypt International Exhibition Center.

At the press conference, Eng. Tarek Shabaka, representing the FDC Summit organizing committee, signed a collaboration agreement Synergies for International and Strategic Studies, represented by Eng. Khaled El-Sayed. The agreement aims to define the summit’s future development strategy and chart a roadmap for its regional, African, and global expansion.

Eng. Tarek Shabaka, Chairman of the FDC Summit Organizing Committee, stated: "We are keenly aware of the importance of the specialized exhibitions and conferences industry in Egypt and its constructive role in developing the information and communications technology sector. This reflects our commitment to fostering and advancing a regional platform for the digital industry through the necessary integration with all stakeholders to drive industrial development and solidify Egypt's regional position on the global exhibitions and conferences map. Notably, the FDC Summit serves as one of the most prominent events contributing to projecting a positive image that attracts global investments to the Egyptian market and highlights the competitive advantages of local expertise and efforts in the digital revolution."

Added: "The 7th edition of the FDC Summit will witness remarkable participation from a number of distinguished local and international strategic partners. This will be evident in the upcoming edition, through numerous international contributions and the presence of many leaders from the telecommunications and information technology industries, decision-makers, companies, innovators, investors, and entrepreneurs."

From her side, Dr. Abeer Shakweer, Assistant resident representative for inclusive growth and innovation of (UNDP), announced the outcomes of participation in the previous edition of the FDC Summit. These outcomes included the launch of the Misinformation and Disinformation Project, which linked the recommendations of the high-level panel discussion to the implementation of a training program targeting specific groups, including youth and media professionals. The program involved the preparation of training materials in both Arabic and English, as well as the qualification of 25 trainers, 100 young participants, and 50 media professionals to contribute to the program's implementation and promote the necessary awareness. She also noted that the upcoming edition will witness further collaboration in this regard, the development of the program, and an increase in the number of beneficiaries.

"The 7th edition of the FDC Summit will focus on showcasing successful business models in various international digital fields, with an emphasis on best practices for knowledge exchange and exploring opportunities for regional collaboration. This aims to enhance the added value of the event and maximize its role in driving economic development in alignment with government efforts and the aspirations of the private sector." stated Eng.

Ahmed Abdel Latif, a member of the FDC Summit's Advisory

It is important to point out that the 7th edition of the FDC Summit will be launched as a comprehensive event for the IT and telecom sectors. In addition to the most recent advancements in the cybersecurity field, it will address several important subjects, such as digital transformation, infrastructure, the data center business, and cutting-edge technologies like virtual reality, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence. Additionally, the summit will include a number of events, such as the FDC Roundtables, which will focus on exploring the requirements of different sectors within the digital transformation ecosystem; the FDC Research Forum, the first forum for research and development; and FDC Stars, which will feature the organization of the first Investors Lounge for Arab and African investors, as well as the launch of the first Cybersecurity Index in Egypt and Africa.