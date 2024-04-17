Cairo: The organizing Committee of FDC Summit in the sixth edition and the CDIS in its second edition announced the launch of a joint event named "Egypt International Summit for Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity" from 19 May to 21 May 2024 at Egypt International Exhibitions Centre located in Mosher Tantawi axis, Hall 3 under the auspices of the Egyptian Cabinet, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade, the Central Bank of Egypt, the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, the Suez Canal Authority, the Public Authority for Financial Control, the Supreme Council for Cyber Security, the National Communications Regulatory Authority, Federation of Egyptian Banks, the General Authority for Export and Import Control, the National Computer and Network Emergency Preparedness Centre, the Financial Sector Emergency Response Centre, National Telecom Regulatory Authority and a high-level delegation of competent leaders and officers in the field of cyber security from the Ministry of Defense of Egypt and relevant institutions and agencies.

The event aims of integrating efforts between various specialized activities and events in the field of cybersecurity and digital transformation as well as consolidating Egypt regional and Arab position in the industry of the cybersecurity and sending a message of confidence to the world that will shed light on the efforts of the Egyptian government, the private sector, and all parties in raising awareness. Updates in the industry, learning about the most prominent global trends, and identifying best practices to keep pace with successive changes in this scope and confront any risks or threats that have a direct or indirect impact on the foundations of development in the country.

In response to this statement Dr. Ahmed Abdel Hafez, Vice-President of the National Organization of Cybersecurity Communications stated: Egypt International Summit for Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity reflects the great importance that the Egyptian Government attaches to all its bodies and institutions to strengthening the cybersecurity industry in all key sectors of the country. This industry has become one of the fundamental pillars of economic development plans. Support for such events would be reflected in raising awareness of the State's efforts in this regard, as well as in maximizing Egypt's regional role in consolidating the cybersecurity industry."

Tarek Shabaka CEO of Mideast Communication systems commented on this powerful collaboration “we are pleased to announce this joint edition of Egypt International Summit for Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity, which reflects our interest in providing real added value to the IT industry in general and cybersecurity in order to increase the contribution of the digital industry to Egypt development plans and to stress on the concepts of secured digital transformation. Shabaka also mentioned that this joint edition will feature many local regional and Arab activities that will contribute to raising awareness of the importance of cybersecurity and its role in driving Egypt's economic engine.

In the same context, Mohammed Al-Saedi, the managing director of Tritech Solutions, stated "We are proud of this good cooperation which is consistent with our strategic vision of contributing to the protection of Egypt in the areas of digital transformation and cybersecurity, and we aim to achieving through this Summit the best practices in the face of the unprecedented increase in the frequency of cyber-attacks, commensurate with the requirements of government institutions and the private sector and providing appropriate solutions for each category in line with global technical variables. The Summit in its next edition is an integrated platform involving the participation of all parts of the system.

Worth to be mentioned that the summit will include the participation of multiple academic institutions such as the University of Helwan and the University of Port Said. The event is scheduled to include several discussion sessions, technical workshops, and bilateral meetings with representatives of international companies and decision makers in a number of Arab states with raising experiences and transferring variables through technical developers from global companies of various Egyptian sectors and institutions. The summit will cover activities for entrepreneurs and innovators and will see the announcement of a number of training programs and initiatives of qualifying graduates.

