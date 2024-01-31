From tech and products to architecture and interiors, design builds a better future while bringing depth and cultural variety to brand identity. Design is becoming even more critical amid the climate crisis and technological uncertainties.

Last few years saw the contentious expansion of AI. Depending on one’s perspective, it will either replace jobs or accelerate innovation. However, many are optimistic that AI will enable more design – human judgement and machine content generation can enhance one another.

This April, Fast Company Middle East is launching the Innovation By Design Summit in Doha to deliberate on how design at all levels can improve processes, create new products, and invent new ways of doing business.

Msheireb Properties, Qatar’s sustainable real estate developer, has joined as the host and strategic partner. The summit will be hosted on April 24 at the Doha Design District, which is fast emerging as one of the most vital hubs for creatives.

Talking about the partnership, Eng. Ali Mohammed Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, said: “Launching the Middle East’s first-ever Innovation By Design Summit in the city steeped in design legacy is a symbolic choice that puts regional design expertise and ingenuity on the global map. We are certain that the Doha Design District will serve as a fertile foundation for interaction, supporting the exchange of ideas and design innovations among the brilliant minds and creative visionaries joining us in April.”

Doha Design District Senior Manager Shaikha Al Sulaiti shared more details about the host location of the Innovation By Design Summit: “Doha Design District has emerged as a dynamic, regional hub for the global creative community. It will continue to grow and welcome anyone interested in art, design, and culture, an inclusive vision we are eager to promote as hosts of the Innovation by Design Summit. We are excited to take on this role as ambassadors of the region’s vast and diverse creative talent to the world.”

Ravi Raman, the publisher of Fast Company Middle East, added: “In a complex and fast-paced world, design thinking and problem-solving mindset is essential. Businesses and even countries must prioritize thoughtful design to gain a competitive edge. And Innovation by Design Summit promises to explore unique ways design can drive innovation and inclusive growth.”

Doha Design District takes inspiration from its location within Msheireb Downtown Doha, which exemplifies the power of design in every aspect. From the use of smart technology and sustainable solutions that were instrumental in creating the world’s largest concentration of LEED-certified buildings to using modern technology to reinterpret traditional architectural practices that make it the world’s first sustainably regenerated downtown, design enthusiasts will find something new to explore.

This one-day summit in the Middle East will explore how global design trends can be given a local context and how culturally aware design can lead to enriching results.

The event, taking place at the Doha Design District, will be attended by over 400 artists, creators, business leaders, design experts, entrepreneurs, educators, sustainability and technology experts, government officials, and policymakers.

They will discuss and seek insights on how design can lead the way in sustainability by striking a balance between growth and inclusion in urban design and ways to identify and support high-potential talent, rethink our design standards, and celebrate different points of view.

Attendance at the summit is by invitation only. Delegates can register to receive their exclusive invite at Fastcompanyme.com/

About Msheireb Properties and Msheireb Downtown Doha

Msheireb Properties is a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation for Education, Sciences and Community Development and Qatar’s leading sustainable property developer, supporting the goals of Qatar’s 2030 Vision and Qatar Foundation’s objectives.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

Its signature project, Msheireb Downtown Doha, is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts, which employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar’s environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

It is an integrated city that embraces modern, fully furnished residential units, a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery by AccorHotels, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb- the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region.

About Doha Design District

The Doha Design District is a dynamic and innovative community where anyone interested in design can meet and be mutually inspired. First launched in 2021 as an integrated part of Msheireb Downtown Doha's urban revitalisation project, the Doha Design District is a world-class destination that is a key part of Doha’s social fabric that supports designers, students, entrepreneurs, and those with a passion for design. The District features a mix of studios, galleries, boutiques, and creative workshops and will soon open a materials library, a culinary institute, and a makers’ space for creatives.

Through partnerships with other creative hubs, academic and corporate partners, as well as its own diverse range of workshops, exhibitions, and interactive experiences, DDD plays a pivotal role in positioning Doha as a regional design and artistic hub.

