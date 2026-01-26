Attendees to the Company’s exhibit included esteemed guests including His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE, His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, together with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs and Chairman of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, as well as other members of the royal family and senior government officials.

The FF 91, FX Super One, and FF’s EAI robot solutions were featured at the UMEX event, becoming key highlights of the exhibition.

FF engaged with global partners at the event, held in-depth discussions with Middle East government and industry partners, and showcased its capabilities and latest innovations across EAI EVs and EAI robotics, building up momentum for the next generation of mobility in the region.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the Company showcased its FF 91, the Company’s new First Class EAI-MPV, FX Super One, and its innovative EAI robotics solutions at UMEX 2026 (Unmanned Systems Exhibition & Conference), held in Abu Dhabi from January 20 to 22. The event allowed the Company to present its forward-looking vision for EAI-driven mobility to the Middle East region, showcasing its new era of EAI vehicles and EAI robotics.

During the exhibition, the FF booth attracted visitors from several senior UAE government backgrounds. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE, His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs and Chairman of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, along with other distinguished guests, viewed the FF 91 and FX Super One vehicles and expressed strong interest in FF’s EAI robotics solutions. FF shared its latest offerings in the EAI robotics field, attracting strong interest from participating companies, many of which expressed intentions for potential collaboration.

UMEX 2026 is one of the Middle East’s leading platforms for unmanned systems and future technologies, with a focus on unmanned systems, AI-driven technologies, advanced mobility solutions, and future systems enabling multi-domain coordination across air, land, and sea.

“UMEX 2026 represents a strategic convergence point for global innovation and opportunity, serving as a key bridge connecting innovators worldwide,” said Tin Mok, Head of FF UAE. “We are honored to participate in this event. Through this platform, we aim to strengthen engagement with global partners, deepen regional collaboration, and engage with Middle Eastern government and industry partners on localized cooperation and customized solutions. By showcasing our capabilities and innovative achievements across EAI EVs and EAI robotics, we look forward to jointly advancing EAI-driven mobility toward a smarter and more collaborative future.”

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global intelligent Company founded in 2014 and is dedicated to reshaping the future of mobility through vehicle electrification, intelligent technologies, and AI innovation. Its flagship vehicle, the FF 91, began deliveries in 2023 and reflects the brand’s pursuit of ultra-luxury, cutting-edge technology, and high performance. FF’s second brand, FX, targets the high-volume mainstream vehicle market. Its first model, Super One, is positioned as a first-class EAI-MPV, with fast deliveries planned to begin in 2026. FF recently announced its entry into the Embodied AI Robotics business with sales beginning soon, connecting its future strategy of bringing a new era of EAI vehicles and EAI robotics. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/