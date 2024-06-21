Abu Dhabi: The Family Development Foundation (FDF) collaborated with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre to conduct an interactive session titled ‘Sustainable Integration and Partnerships Forum’ under the social media campaign ‘Kindness and Mercy’. The campaign reflects the vision and guidance of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, ‘Mother of the Nation’, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of FDF, to motivate the youth to marry, as well as support their fellow countrymen in overcoming challenges to realise their family aspirations.

During this session, H.E. Maryam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of FDF, delivered a welcome speech, lauding H.H Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak's long-standing efforts as ‘Mother of the Nation’, to advance the campaign, as well as her exemplary guidance and efforts in preserving Arabic and Islamic traditions. H.E. also discussed how contemporary marital challenges can be tackled by keeping pace with the ever-evolving changes and developments faced by a society. H.E Al Rumaithi further illustrated this by underscoring Her Highness’s enduring commitment to nurturing happiness within families, while strengthening them to uplift the members’ quality of life.

Her Excellency commended the contributions and constructive participation of Abu Dhabi Health Authority, during the dialogue session entitled ‘Sustainable Integration and Partnerships Forum’. The session also delved into key societal elements that support family stability and community cohesion, impelled by noble aspirations that reflect positively on family, society and country.

H.E Al Rumaithi said: The campaign titled ‘Kindness and Mercy’ aims to nurture a positive attitude towards marriage among youth. We aim to encourage and support them in creating safe and stable families, while actively changing social attitudes and customs that negatively impact marital harmony. It also propagates a culture centred around the willingness to marry and commit to a suitable life partner. The campaign is based on surveys that FDF conducted to gauge the youth’s views on marriage.”

The panel discussion which was led by H.E. Dr. Omniyat Al Hajri, Executive Director of the Community Health Sector at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre and Dr. Hamda Al Rumaithi, the Acting Head of Testing at Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, was moderated by Amal Al-Azam, a social expert at FDF. The session revolved around the central themes of ‘the role of health in adolescence and its relationship with delayed marriage or childbirth’, ‘health in marriage readiness and relationship with delayed marriage or childbirth’, and ‘the role of health in supporting family stability in the early years of marriage’.

Jameela Mohamed Al-Kaabi, Media Office Manager at FDF, reviewed ‘Kindness and Mercy’ campaign key objectives which aim to encourage young people to promote family values and alleviate social pressures, reduce expenditures and recognise the importance of families, the building blocks of society, and build a generation that recognises the importance of marriage as the foundation of family building and stability. She also reiterated the importance of good health in marriage and ensuring the stability of the family across all stages of life.

