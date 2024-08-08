Abu Dhabi: The Family Development Foundation organised a series of workshops to empower women with new skills and capabilities, as part of its ‘Building Women's Skills and Abilities’ service. The program aims to give women equal opportunities for empowerment and training, enabling them to practice their leadership roles within both the family and society. Additionally, it encourages participation, and advances their knowledge in sports, health, and academic fields.

Khawla Al Mehairi, Head of the Women Empowerment Department at the FDF, said: “The FDF's ‘Building Women's Skills and Abilities’ service aims to support and empower women by encouraging their active participation in social and economic life. As part of the ‘Women and Family Social Empowerment Club,’ this service offers the chance to apply for the ‘100 Days Sports Challenge’ program and to join the ‘Excellence in Entrepreneurship’ workshop, both of which are designed to help women hone their physical and leadership skills respectively.”

"The goal of the ‘100 Days Sports Challenge’ program is to encourage women to participate in sports and incorporate the same into their daily lives. On the other hand, the ‘Excellence in Entrepreneurship’ Workshop is intended to aid women in becoming exceptional businesswomen, guaranteeing their financial security and strengthening their position in society. Several key subjects were addressed in the workshop, such as ‘Excellence in Entrepreneurship,’ ‘Enriching Marital Life’, ‘How to Choose your Project,’ ‘Mastering Entrepreneurial Skills,’ ‘How to start your Project’, ‘Strategies and Techniques for Project Management,’ ‘Family-Work Balance,’ ‘Creativity in Marketing is the Key to Success’ ‘Evaluate your Project’, ‘Towards Development’ and ‘The Journey to Positive Hapiness’.” Khawla Al Mehairi added.

Al Mehairi also said: “The 'Women and Family Social Empowerment Club' at FDF aims to encourage positive behaviour and help families adapt to different life situations, thereby improving their overall quality of life. The club supports the adoption and practice of healthy lifestyle habits that cater to the unique needs of its members. With an emphasis on empowering women and boosting their self-confidence, the latest initiative paves the way for a resilient community by raising awareness among women and educating them about their crucial roles in society.”

