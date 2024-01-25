Abu Dhabi - The Family Development Foundation (FDF) organised an array of workshops at the Jebel Hafeet Community Centre in Al Ain, as part of the ‘Women and Family Social Empowerment’ Club to support and empower women in entrepreneurship.

These workshops are targeted at underscoring the significance of women in society as well as empowering women to become successful entrepreneurs and achieve financial independence. By equipping women with the requisite knowledge and skills to establish their own businesses, these workshops seek to help them develop resilience and navigate challenges with confidence.

Khawla Al Dhaheri, Programs and Events Coordinator at FDF, said: “The Family Development Foundation offers a variety of workshops for women empowerment. These are part of the ‘Entrepreneurship Excellence’ service and includes ‘How to Choose Your Business’ workshop, ‘Develop Entrepreneurial Skills’, ‘How to Start Your Business’, ‘Strategies and Techniques for Business Management’, ‘Key to Success: Creativity in Marketing’, and ‘Business Values and Moving towards Development’.”

She added: “The key objective of the workshops are to provide women with the tools they require to become entrepreneurs and launch their own enterprises. Through such workshops, we seek to transform their innovative ideas into profitable ventures that have a larger beneficial influence on society by expanding and improving their knowledge and leadership abilities.”

The ‘Women and Family Social Empowerment’ Club aims to empower families by equipping them with various social skills, thereby fostering positive thinking patterns, adaptation to diverse living conditions, and enhancing their overall well-being. It also seeks to encourage families to embrace healthy lifestyle practices that are in line with social and physiological dynamics. It emphasises empowering women in all spheres of life and increasing their legal knowledge by educating them about their rights and obligations. This will help foster self-confidence and facilitate self-growth. To create an inspiring environment for families, the club further promotes community engagement and positivity. In addition, the club also covers various aspects aimed at instilling the values of volunteering and promoting environmental sustainability to foster enduring family dynamics.

The Jebel Hafeet Community Centre is committed to providing a wide range of services, programs, events, and activities for families. The FDF remains dedicated to creating a social environment that promotes communication and fosters safe space for families as well as communities. It also seeks to promote awareness, knowledge acquisition, and develop social skills among families through numerous strategic partnerships.

By actively monitoring societal needs, the Foundation strives to improve the quality of life of community members by fostering an environment that combines entertainment, fun, communication, and education through innovative approaches. Aligned with the Foundation’s commitment to establish robust partnerships with the local community and strategic allies, the FDF constantly strive to meet the diverse needs of families in Al Ain as well as ensure the long-term stability and cohesion of the community.

