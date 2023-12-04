Dubai, UAE – The Extreme Hangout are delighted to be welcoming Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Ali Al Nuaimi, fondly known globally as The Green Sheikh, to lead a fireside chat alongside Jarvis Smith from My Green Pod, at the Extreme Hangout pavilion at 3.30pm on Monday the 4th December.

A transformational leader and global campaigner, The Green Sheikh has been recognised globally for his high social and environmental activities. He will dive into conversation with Jarvis Smith to discuss his vision for sustainability, his journey and challenges, the opportunities he sees for the youth, plans for future leaders as well as his personal actions and influence.

The session is open to all at the Extreme Hangout located in the Green Zone of Al Forsan Park. Guests need to ensure they have registered for their Green Zone Day pass.

About Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Ali Al Nuaimi - The Green Sheikh

Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Ali Al Nuaimi is a man of great integrity and fondly known around the world as the ‘Green Sheikh’. His mission has been to raise global awareness at many levels, from developing and empowering youth to supporting and sponsoring 900 orphans to sustaining more than 5,000 unfortunate individuals and under privileged families, through the Al Ihsan Charity he over sees as the Executive President. Appointed Environmental Advisor to the Ajman government and previously International Senior Board Advisor at WANA Forum in Jordan, an honorary member at the Arab Thoughts Forum, both chaired by H.R.H Princess El Hassan bin Talal. The “Green Sheikh” a transformational leader and global campaigner, has been recognized worldwide for his high social and environmental impact activities.

Educated in chemical and petroleum engineering, with an MA in environmental management, and a PhD in clean production and industrial ecosystems, the Sheikh hopes to radically reform education and respect for the environment in the Middle East. He has activated and co-ordinated the formation of environmentally and socially responsible non-governmental organisations. He has created partnerships between public, private and local communities and has advised and raised awareness among decision makers promoting these issues in the media.

About Jarvis Smith

In Jarvis Smith two worlds collide with dynamic effect. On one hand a proud hippie, mystic, self-confessed tree-hugger and radical eco-warrior, Jarvis is also a thought leader, media entrepreneur, speaker and renowned online retail businessman. His work gracing global publications, he now partners with and is advising brands including Natwest, HSBC, Deloitte, Citrix, the Parliament Trust, Octopus Energy, Yeo Valley and Weleda.

He is on the advisory boards for the 2022 Initiative, the good business club, WhereFrom, Zero Carbon HR and the the sustainability show. It was in the middle of 14 years’ Shamanic training that Jarvis’ true awakening happened, during the filming of 2007 Channel 4 reality TV show ‘Dumped’. Shot on location on a Croydon landfill, the experience opened Jarvis’ eyes to the vast devastation human lifestyle waste was having on the planet. It was a realisation that was to lead to a lifetime’s work protecting the Earth. His first magazine GREEN was published with National Geographic from 2008, which then moved to The Guardian in 2010, evolving into the My Green Pod magazine from 2013. Co-produced with wife Katie Hill, it is now the world’s biggest ethical lifestyle magazine. Jarvis launched the P.E.A. (People Environment Achievement) Awards which, in its 12th year, is the UK’s leading sustainability awards and honours individuals and teams for their contribution towards sustainability. Spring of 2021 saw Katie and Jarvis collaborate with Jo Wood for the My Green Podcast, interviewing celebrities like Fearne Cotton and Lily Cole about their ethical endeavours. Providing shoppers with a healthy, affordable retail space that is good for them, their children, their families and ultimately, the planet, Jarvis and Katie’s online eco-conscious store www.mygreenpod.com leads the field in ethical shopping. In October 2021, just before Cop26, Jarvis’s TEDX Glasgow talk, “Possibility Consciousness – where do we start with runaway Climate”, encouraged people to stop and re-evaluate their consumer lifestyles and the negative knock-on effect this has on the planet. In the next decade Jarvis’ intent is to provide an ethical alternative to Amazon, with real purpose and proper values. As his message and impact spreads, so the My Green Pod project continues to grow in strength, reputation and effect.

About The Extreme Hangout

This year's Extreme Hangout promises an even more expansive and thrilling experience, featuring a dynamic main stage, dedicated workshop space, an extensive exhibition area, multiple studios catering to creators, and, of course, the vibrant Hangout zone. Open to all and with an impressive lineup of over 500 speakers, diverse panels, engaging story talks, insightful workshops, and exciting evening events, this event is designed to inspire, educate, and empower attendees to take meaningful action. Best of all, entry is free of charge and visitors simply need to register for tickets for the Extreme Hangout and the COP 28 Green zone. The event will be held from December 3rd to December 12th, 2023, running from 10am to 10pm.

The full programme, speaker and performance list can be accessed on https://www.extremehangout.org

