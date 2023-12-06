DUBAI – Steered by an exciting programme of activities, the Green Zone at COP28 is attracting a high number of visitors with plenty still in store as part of Expo City Dubai’s inspiring public programme.

Part of the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), which runs until 12 December, an extensive array of environment-themed displays, panel discussions, workshops and shows are accessible to the wider community through free one-day Green Zone Day Passes obtained via online registration. Featuring Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, the Expo City Dubai Pavilion, the Expo City Farm as well as 10 themed hubs, the Green Zone offers an open space for all members of the public to engage in climate education and action and have their voices heard.

A new addition at Expo City open for the duration of COP28, the Expo City Dubai Pavilion is a focal point for those who wish to learn about the city as a blueprint for sustainable living and will host a diverse programme of 100-plus events.

Upcoming activations include a discussion on 8 December to encourage visitors to join the Pledge for People and Planet – an opportunity for every individual to apply meaningful, climate-oriented solutions to everyday choices, from the food we buy and eat to how we reuse and recycle.

A presentation on ne’ma, the national food loss and waste initiative, also takes place on 8 December, with a keynote speech by Her Excellency HE Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, who will be joined by F&B leaders from the Jumeirah Group and Hilton Hotels.

On 10 December, Norwegian politician and EAT Forum’s CEO Olav Kjørven will reinforce the urgent need to transform food systems, while global business leader Sanjeev Chadha, PepsiCo’s CEO for Asia, Middle East and North Africa, will advocate for water conservation and water security.

Visitors still have time to join public panel discussions on 6-8 December featuring Expo Live Global Innovators, social entrepreneurs from around the world whose creative solutions are already addressing climate change. The topics, which range from unlocking carbon credits to protecting wildlife to food security and alternative waste solutions, align with the climate summit’s theme days.

The Expo City Dubai Pavilion has already welcomed high-profile speakers, including renowned American economist, academic, public policy analyst, and best-selling author Jeffrey D Sachs, as well as representatives from the Gates Foundation, the World Green Buildings Council and the US Green Building Council.

Meanwhile, on 10 December visitors can see the conclusion of the third cycle of the Expo Live University Innovation Programme, designed to incentivise creative thinking and collaboration among the country’s youth, with the winners – who will each receive a grant of AED25,000 to help turn their idea into reality – announced at event held at the Terra Auditorium.

Also at the iconic Terra, Alya in Terraland continues to delight musical enthusiasts and families alike with an original score that urges viewers to consider humanity’s impact on the planet. A hive of family-friendly edutainment, Terra invites visitors of all ages to get stuck into activities including vermi (worm) composting, upcycling and food security workshops, a climate time machine experience and Planet full of wonder storytelling sessions.

The unveiling of the Expo City Farm – a new, permanent feature in Al Forsan Park – proved to be another highlight during COP28’s opening week, with visitors witnessing diverse agriculture techniques first-hand. Championing sustainability and farm-to-table dining, the unique concept showcases regenerative agriculture in action with organic farming plots and indoor hydroponic food production. Spotlighting global issues like water scarcity and decarbonisation, visitors can participate in an ongoing series of talks and activities, tuck into farm-fresh food at the café, and join innovative cooking classes.

Across the Green Zone, Expo City features restaurants, food trucks and celebrity chef specials for every appetite, with outlets joining the city’s Food Rescue Programme to ensure any food surplus gets distributed to communities in need.

Access to Expo City Dubai’s pavilions and attractions in the Green Zone is complimentary with additional registration or ticketing requirements indicated for specific events. Visitors should register for a dated Green Zone Day Pass at www.cop28.com.

About Expo City Dubai

An inclusive innovation-driven, people-centric city of the future and one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Expo City Dubai is committed to maximising its positive social, environmental and economic impact Designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living, its roadmap to achieving net zero by 2050 and its broader decarbonisation targets raise the bar on responsible urban development Its ecosystem supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE’s development and diversification ambitions Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness An incubator for innovation, it is a testbed for solutions and a platform for groundbreaking ideas that benefit both people and the planet Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings and a go-to destination for globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations



The legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai, Expo City Dubai connects businesses, government, organisations, educational institutions, residents and visitors, working together to drive progress and create a better, more equitable, more sustainable future for all

