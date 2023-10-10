Sharjah: Two exhibits, the international Edilsocial Expo 2023 for Building, Construction, Architecture, and Design and the Gulf Coatings Show 2023, officially launched at Expo Centre Sharjah on Monday. The exhibits, organised by the Centre with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), will be open through October 11.

The two exhibitions were launched by H.E. Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of the Sharjah Department of Suburbs Affairs, and attended by H.E. Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of both the Sharjah Chamber and Expo Centre Sharjah, H.E. Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the SCCI Board of Directors, a number of Chamber members, H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, Sultan Shattaf, Director of Sales and Marketing at Expo Centre Sharjah, and a number of officials and diplomats. Attendees toured the show, browsing the exhibits of participating brands and learning about the latest developments in the building materials and paint industries.

Edilsocial Expo 2023, organised by the Italian company Social Net for the first time in the Middle East, offers a platform for companies and experts in the fields of construction, construction materials and systems, programming, and building information modelling. The Gulf Coatings Show 2023, organised by Nürnberg Messe Exhibition Centre, showcases the latest developments and innovations in paint products, interior design, and modern decoration.

H.E. Abdullah Sultan Al Owais stressed that the two exhibitions are a key addition to the series of expos and events hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah throughout the year. The Sharjah Chamber, he said, is keen to support them, opening the door for a large number of companies and factories that produce and market building and paint materials and various innovations to benefit from the major display platform. The exhibitions allow exhibitors to strengthen their role in regional markets, which are witnessing a tremendous real estate and construction boom, the active market expansion of paint products, and the engagement of major brands.

H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa said the participation of major regional and global companies and brands in the fields of construction, design, architecture, and paint innovations offers an important opportunity for visitors and those interested in the fields of construction, décor, and design to learn more about these vital industries, latest innovations in the fields, and the expansive developments the sector has witnessed in recent times amidst high demand for such products. The exhibits, he said, provide the opportunity for participants to exchange experience and boost mutual cooperation.

Both events, open to visitors on Tuesday from 10am to 5pm and Wednesday from 10am to 3pm, will feature a number of conferences, lectures, and workshops presented by an elite group of experts and specialists from various countries of the world.

