Sharjah: The 7th edition of the “Adventure and Camping Exhibition 2025” concluded yesterday, Sunday, at Expo Al Dhaid, with resounding success.

Launched with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and under the supervision of Expo Centre Sharjah, the five-day exhibition drew over 12,000 visitors, cementing its position as a leading regional platform for camping, adventure and outdoor entertainment activities. This year’s edition featured participation from around 75 major companies and 200 global brands displaying a selection of more than 10,000 products.

Spanning 2,800 square meters, the exhibition highlighted innovation in the outdoor and adventure sector, including the unveiling of a fully electric vehicle engineered for rugged terrains and off-road mobility. Exhibitors also presented exclusive promotional offers and discounts, complemented by a diverse lineup of outdoor entertainment and recreational activities, including live automotive and motorcycle demonstrations.

Visitors had the chance to explore the latest trends and innovations in camping, outdoor sports, and excursion equipment, along with hunting, fishing, and desert sports gear. This positions the exhibition as a comprehensive and ideal destination that combines shopping with leisure, appealing to adventure and safari enthusiasts, outdoor travelers, and families alike.

H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, remarked that the high visitor turnout witnessed at this year’s edition reaffirmed the exhibition’s role as a leading hub and a comprehensive platform for the adventure and outdoor industry.

“Innovation remains central to the Adventure and Camping Exhibition’s strategy, with this year’s launch of a fully electric off-road vehicle designed specifically for off-road and adventure activities. This underscores the exhibition’s commitment to enhancing the visitor experience through advanced technological innovations and outdoor recreation solutions,” he added.

Al Midfa also noted that the exhibition’s diverse offerings, exclusive deals, and open-air entertainment further strengthened the exhibition’s positioning as a high-value destination for those seeking both valuable shopping opportunities and family-oriented leisure experiences.

The 7th Adventure and Camping Exhibition drew significant interest from outdoor enthusiasts and industry professionals seeking the latest in camping and adventure equipment, including tents, cooking and grilling sets, outdoor seating, and leisure essentials designed for comfort during outdoor trips.

The exhibition’s structured layout enhanced the visitor journey by segmenting its product offerings into multiple dedicated sections. The “Camping Zone” served as a core attraction, highlighting an extensive portfolio of travel essentials and professional-grade camping equipment and accessories. These include backpacks, portable kitchen supplies, sleeping gear, and essential safety tools for outdoor adventures.

The exhibition also featured a dedicated “Barbecue Zone” (Backyard Area) showcasing a full range of grilling tools and accessories, including outdoor cooking utensils, coolers, serving trolleys and tables, and specialised cutting tools. It additionally showcased an “Adventure Vehicles Zone” (Dune Bashing Area) presenting the latest off-road and adventure vehicles, including motorcycles, quad bikes, trailers (caravans), and mobile homes.

The “Cycling Zone” offered a full range of gear for cyclists, including helmets, gloves, shoes, jackets, and protective eyewear, as well as a “Running Zone” dedicated to sportswear and fitness accessories. It further included specialised sections for outdoor and marine sports equipment, hunting and shooting gear, and a “Travel Zone” bringing together adventure travel agencies and professional camping tour organisers.

